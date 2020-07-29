Farmersville to begin next phase of sports park

$1.9 million grant will fund picnic arbors, walking trail and community plaza but will not include amphitheater, sequoia-themed playground or schoolhouse pavilion

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville’s largest park is about to get a little bigger.

At its June 22 meeting, the Farmersville City Council approved a contract with Sierra Designs, Inc. to build its Sequoia Gateway project. The $307,000 contract will include a community plaza, walking trails, a small playground for children, picnic shelters, restrooms and a parking lot off Freedom Drive north of the canal.

The project is being funded through a $1.9 million grant from the Cultural, Community and Natural Resources Grant Program. Funded through Proposition 68, the Parks, Environment, and Water Bond of 2018, city manager Jennifer Gomez said the grant can only fund open spaces and is not eligible for large structures, parking lots or sports fields. She said there will be a parking lot, but that will be funded out of the city’s $250,000 in matching funds required by the grant. The plaza will be eligible because it using a permeable material.