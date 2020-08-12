Grant will help prepare young workers for new careers

Tulare County Workforce Investment Board provides $1 million grant to help train, mentor and prepare 18- to 24-year-olds for careers in specialized fields

TULARE COUNTY – College-aged adults have been the hardest hit segment of the workforce since the governor’s order to shut down non-essential sectors of the economy in mid-March. In California, workers ages 20 to 24 represented one-third of unemployment claims through May 9, followed closely by 16- to 19-year-olds who made up 28% of unemployment claims, according to a recent study by the California Policy Lab. Not coincidentally, young workers tend to be employed in the sectors that have been closed such as hospitality, food service and retail.

In order to help those workers find the training they need to move into expanding sectors of the economy, the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) will provide a new program focusing on out-of-school youth ages 18 to 24 living in the southern portion of the county, including Porterville, Lindsay, Strathmore, Plainview, Ducor, Richgrove, Poplar, Springville, Terra Bella, and Woodville. The program is being funded through a one-year, $1 million grant from the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board for TCOE’s Services for Education and Employment (SEE).