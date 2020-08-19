One school opens slightly outside the rules

The Tulare County Office of Education said County Superintendent Tim Hire has made several attempts to speak with Bravo but they were unsuccessful as of press time.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all K-12 schools in counties on the state’s monitoring list to keep their campuses closed. Tulare County has been on the list since it was created. Schools will be eligible to apply for a waiver to reopen campuses to students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade but only after the county has less than 200 cases for every 100,000 people for a 14-day period. As of Aug 18, Tulare County is nearly triple that rate with 587 cases for every 100,000. As a result, the Tulare County Public Health Department will not be approving any waivers until that number drastically declines.

News of the school opening its campus for the fall shouldn’t come as a shock. Bravo described his school as familiar, safe place for students to go while their parents, many of whom are essential workers in agriculture, continue to go to work. It was the same logic Bravo used in the spring. Instead of closing in the spring, Bravo said the school began minimum days on March 23, the Monday after the governor’s shelter in place order for Californians. The district used the five hours of instruction time to focus on core subjects such as math and English language arts. The rural school did temporary close by extending its spring break for about three weeks. During that time, Bravo and his staff looked at the Department of Social Services Childcare Facilities guidelines and made adjustments that included social distancing, checking temperatures, staggering recess, lunch, and dismissals times; and sanitizing. The school then transitioned into summer school using safety measures to maintain in-person instruction.

“School with students present has gone quite smoothly,” Bravo said in a July email. “Recently, I have been getting support from local superintendents about our decision to stay open as an option for parents.”

About 40 of the school’s 100 students continued attending class through the end of the school year with the rest choosing distance learning. Now in his 16th year as an educator, Bravo said staying open was the best way to provide his students with nutritious meals, a safe place to be when parents are at work and provide daycare for families whose parents work in jobs, such as agriculture, that have been deemed essential to the economy but cannot be done remotely.

“I’ve got parents who are asking me to stay open so they can go to work,” Bravo said in an April interview. “For many families, having their children staying home with grandparents was putting those grandparents at risk.”

Bravo said Outside Creek even held an in-person 8th graduation, albeit for 13 students. The school used an extra stage to space the 8th graders out and distanced the families apart by limiting seating. The decision was applauded by parents.

“The parents gave us rave reviews and they were so appreciative that we actually had an in-person graduation,” Bravo said. “It was an event that I think the 8th graders will cherish and appreciate throughout their lives.”

Prior to making the decision to remain open, Bravo said Outside Creek studied a CDC report title “Considerations for School Closure.” On the first page of that report, the CDC stated that “short to medium closures do not impact the epi curve of COVID-19” based on early data modeling and “In other countries, those places who closed schools (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”

In his own research, Bravo found that the United Kingdom is keeping schools open for children of “key workers” and “vulnerable” children while closing schools for other children and Australia seems to be keeping schools open citing health data, including information from the CDC.

“Countries that have closed all their schools have not had more success fighting the virus,” Bravo said.

The report also noted that closing schools “will increase risk to older adults or those with co-morbidities, as almost 40% of U.S. grandparents provide childcare for grandchildren. School closures will likely increase this percentage.”

Furthermore, the CDC said children of parents who are hourly and low-wage workers will be disproportionately affected by school closures because they have limited access to computers and internet access, thus limiting their distance learning capacity.

“Due to our demographics of being in a rural area with internet access difficulties and with a high percentage of our families being low-wage workers, we decided to stay open,” Bravo said in an email.