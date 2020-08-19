Teachers ring bell in schedule fight with district

“We proposed in July that we go to a full distance model. That’s what we proposed in the July 14 school board meeting but they ignored us,” Price said. “The district had no intention to move off of this [hybrid] model that they made. They’re going to tell you that they made it with teachers, but they never approved it with the union.”

VUSD president Tamara Ravalin stated that the A/B schedule was developed for both distance learning and for when the district is able to return to school using social distancing.

“There were five scheduling committees that explored various models. The committees had input from elementary, middle school, and high school teachers including those who serve students with special needs. The teacher’s union president was part of the scheduling committee. Parents, students, and other staff were also part of the planning,” Ravalin said. “On, August 3, 2020, the Visalia Unified Teachers Association approved the memorandum of understanding for reopening the school year under COVID-19. It is disappointing that after working collaboratively to come to an agreement, which is signed by both parties, that there would now be an effort to thwart the progress we have made.”

Despite the disagreement over scheduling, the VUSD school year began two days following the car rally. Educators still felt the rally was necessary to help find a better way to serve students.

“We’re going to make sure the students don’t lose instruction time. The problem is we’re not sure if the district wants to make sure of that, because of the short sightedness of this all,” VUTA vice president Larry Johnson said. “We’re out here for the kids. We’re going to support the kids and the parents, that is our job.”