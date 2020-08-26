Two local schools to open as day camp

Baker said students will be distance learning 75% of the time with high school students on campus one day per week and elementary students on campus for two and a half hours each day Tuesday through Friday. High school students are split into three groups that come to campus on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday every week. High school students will also have access to on-campus tutoring/instruction by appointment on Fridays. Elementary students are split into morning and afternoon classes Tuesday through Friday. Of the district’s 880 students, Baker said only about 30 have opted out of coming back to campus and are considered on independent study by the district.

“We are social beings and crave the interaction that in-person school provides. This Day Camp model provides the in-person contact we all want,” Baker said. “At the same time, by keeping cohorts small, and implementing health precautions like masks and distancing, [the plan] shows respect and care for the larger community in which we live.”

Already open

CVC’s announcement comes a few weeks after Outside Creek, a rural K-8 school south of Farmersville, welcomed students back to its campus. In an email over the weekend, Superintendent Derrick Bravo said he opened under the state’s guidelines for day camps to create a safe place for students to be supervised by adults, get help with navigating new technologies and to get school meals.

“[The day camp] is a way to continue to serve the community,” Bravo stated in the email.

It was the same logic Bravo used in the spring. Instead of closing in the spring, Bravo said the school began minimum days on March 23, the Monday after the governor’s shelter in place order for Californians. The district used the few hours of instruction time to focus on core subjects such as math and English language arts. The rural school did temporary close by extending its spring break for about three weeks. During that time, Bravo and his staff looked at the Department of Social Services Childcare Facilities guidelines and made adjustments that included social distancing, checking temperatures, staggering recess, lunch, and dismissals times; and sanitizing. The school then transitioned into summer school using safety measures to maintain in-person instruction.

Prior to making the decision to remain open, Bravo said Outside Creek studied a CDC report titled “Considerations for School Closure.” On the first page of that report, the CDC stated that “short to medium closures do not impact the epi curve of COVID-19” based on early data modeling and “In other countries, those places who closed schools (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”

The report also noted that closing schools “will increase risk to older adults or those with co-morbidities, as almost 40% of U.S. grandparents provide childcare for grandchildren. School closures will likely increase this percentage.”

Furthermore, the CDC said children of parents who are hourly and low-wage workers will be disproportionately affected by school closures because they have limited access to computers and internet access, thus limiting their distance learning capacity.

“Due to our demographics of being in a rural area with internet access difficulties and with a high percentage of our families being low-wage workers, we decided to stay open,” Bravo said in an email.

Open to debate

Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire said the governor’s July 17 order doesn’t allow in-person instruction but day camps are allowed as long as they are not using certificated teachers. Based on his conversations with other county superintendents and state officials, Hire said no more than 10 students can be in one area at the same time, the same group must attend the same area each day and those students are not allowed to share space with other cohorts in other areas of the same building.

“There’s no number of students written specifically, and the conversations I’ve had with California Department of Public Health and County health officials hasn’t really pointed to a hard number,” Hire said. Ten children was a number that had been discussed by CDPH back in March when schools were asked to help provide childcare for essential workers.

Hire said opening as a day camp can be complicated and confusing. The main difference, as far as Hire can tell, is that being considered a school or a day camp could come down to whether or not the adult in the room is a certificated teacher or not.

“If we can have 10 kids in the room with an adult, what does it matter if they are credentialed adults or non-credentialed adults,” Hire said. “If the California Department of Public Health thinks it’s safe for cohorts of 10 or less to be in a room together … I’m struggling to see the difference in having a credentialed person or a non-credentialed person in the room, when the best thing would be to have a credentialed person with those kids.”