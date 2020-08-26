ProYouth expands from afterschool program to all-day camp

The nonprofit enrichment program has reinvented itself in the pandemic to help students transition into distance learning while their parents are at work. Known for its afterschool programs under various names (HEART for elementary school, Edge for middle school and XL for high school), ProYouth now offers a full-day of programming predicated on assisting students with their distance learning.

“We know how to do programs and we know how to do camp. ProYouth has been around for almost 30 years,” ProYouth executive director Marie Pinto said. “We also know our parents are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have to work and their kids are at home trying to do distance learning. We want to be a service to help our students be successful in school and for our parents to know their kids are in a safe place.”

The nonprofit is holding day camps at school and church campuses across Tulare County and one in Monterey County. Pinto said day campus are operating on-campus at Exeter Unified School District, Oak Valley School District west of Tulare and King City School District in Monterey County. In Visalia and Strathmore, day camps are being held at churches, including Visalia Nazarene, St. Paul’s Apostolic Church and New Beginnings at Heart of the Valley in Visalia and First Baptist Church in Strathmore.

Pinto said her organization recently signed agreements to open day camps at churches in Ivanhoe, to serve students at both Ivanhoe Elementary and Elbow Creek Elementary, and in Goshen. These are expected to open either next week or the week of Labor Day. In all, Heart will be operating 10 sites in Tulare County.

“So far so good. It’s a logistical thing and we have started to settle in after doing this for a week,” Pinto said.

Operating under the Day Camp guidance, Pinto said students are collected into groups of 10 with special care to include siblings in different grade levels within the same cohort. While there is no guideline specifically identifying a maximum number of 10 students to a group, Pinto said 10 is a good number for social distancing in classrooms and a manageable number for one adult to supervise.

“Tulare County HHSA, worked closely with and there are no groups larger than 10 per the county,” Pinto said.

On a typical day, drop off begins at 7:45 a.m. with students lining up six feet apart to enter the building where Heart staff do a quick health screening including a temperature reading and a few questions to determine if the student is showing ing signs of symptoms related to COVID-19. Parents can stay with their child while they are waiting in line to enter but cannot enter the building. No visitors, other than Heart staff and students, are allowed in the building as part of the day camp protocol.

“Kids eat lunch in the classroom and have a rotating schedule for outside breaks, bathroom breaks. We don’t intermingle the kids,” Pinto said. “There is a stringent schedule so there is no intermingling of kids.”