Farmersville woman graduates from Fresno Pacific

Karina Hernandez, of Farmersville, was one of a record 875 students to graduate from Fresno Pacific University on May 9. Due to COVID-19, ceremonies for the May 2020 class will be combined with the university’s December commencement, to take place in the Selland Arena at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center, near the corner of M and Ventura streets in downtown Fresno. Hernandez received a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.

In all, there were 424 graduates from bachelor’s degree completion programs, 183 from traditional bachelor’s degree programs and 268 from master’s degree programs, including 32 from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary.

