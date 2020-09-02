Tulare County Fair names junior leadership

Local high school students get leadership education as members of Junior Fair Board

TULARE – The Tulare County Fair each year selects students from throughout the county to participate in the Junior Fair Board.

The experience provides training and development of high school students in the areas of leadership, community organization and fair operations, explained CEO Dena Rizzardo.

“The students must meet specific requirements, including their school grade point average and consistent participation in the monthly meetings,” Rizzardo explained. “Each participant also has the opportunity to select the committee that is of most interest to them, whether it’s fundraising, scholarship or public relations/outreach.”