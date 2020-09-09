Parents plead with county for kids to go back to school

Dr. Todd Martin of Visalia said he found it “horrifying” that an unelected official was allowed to override elected officials. He also said the governor’s metrics were irrelevant because they didn’t take into account the number recoveries or the demographics of the cases. Instead of tracking new case rates and positivity rates, Martin said hospitalizations and recovery rates are what matter. According to the CDC, 92% of COVID deaths are people over the age of 55 and that one of the largest studies of school-age children during pandemic came out of England where they found only 70 of 1.6 million school age children contracted COVID and none involved hospitalization. The contraction rate was no larger than the greater population.

“The right people were getting the illness and we are treating it better,” Martin said, referring to an increase in middle-aged Americans who had an extremely high recovery rate. “This is not Italy. The data is important.”

Supervisor Dennis Townsend said the powers of the public health officer over the county elected officials is something he said the board will continue to look into and will have more discussions on in the near future.

“The point is really well taken on the dais today, especially in terms of local control,” Townsend said.

Cohorting with the rules

The pleas from parents came during the public comment period of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors Sept. 1 meeting. It was the first meeting since the Governor had announced his “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” a four-tiered, color coded system that still ranks Tulare County among the worst in the state for the infection rate of coronavirus.

Tim Lutz, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), said the governor’s plan did include the addition of cohorts, a system that allows campuses to reopen for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade students who are at a disadvantage during distance learning.

Lutz said cohorts do not require a sign off by the county, meaning they can open today as long as they can prevent different groups of teachers and students from coming into contact with each other and are following the state’s guidance for social distancing between students within the same cohort.

“This is a very trying time,” Supervisor Kuyler Crocker said. “School districts have their own authority and I encourage you to look at cohorts and day camps that already fall within the state’s guidelines.”

In an interview after the meeting, Crocker said several school districts in his supervisorial district were interested in cohorts including Farmersville Unified, Lindsay Unified and Strathmore Union Elementary. The only district to formally announce its plans for cohorts was Visalia Unified School District (VUSD).

On Sept. 4, VUSD announced it would be taking a staggered approach to bringing back cohorts of these students. The district’s first step is to begin scheduling in-person, one-on-one meetings for special education and language assessments. The district will begin providing in-person instruction for students with individualized education plans (IEPs) during times when students are not scheduled to be on Zoom calls with their teachers. During this time VUSD will be developing plans for all of the targeted groups to return.

“Students in these groups typically receive supports and services at school which are above and beyond regular classroom instruction,” Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said in a released statement. “Our homeless students need a safe and secure place to learn. Some of our students with disabilities are not able to access the curriculum through distance learning.”

If these groups did not add up to the 25% enrollment number, the county implied that students with “limited access to technology or internet access” could be allowed back on campus but the county did not return calls as of press time to confirm.

“In all of the first three steps, we will follow the CDPH COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Limited Services and we will continue to work closely with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Department,” Ravalin wrote.

VUSD also said it is moving forward with completing school waivers for its elementary campuses to welcome all students back to campus with strict health and safety guidelines in place. The most likely scenario, Ravalin wrote, is that VUSD would start a return to school with transitional kindergarten through 2nd grade students. The district will also continue to look for ways to improve the experience for families who want their students to remain on full-time distance learning.

“Visalia Unified School District is committed to providing equitable, quality education for all students while honoring social distancing and health and safety guidelines to maintain a healthy environment,” Ravalin concluded.

Waiving the rules

The argument for cohorts and day camps until the waiver process can take effect did not sway Supervisors Vander Poel and Townsend.

Both blasted the governor for changing the rules and for not including a green category allowing a full reopening of all business sectors. Vander Poel noted Kings County granted a waiver to a school last month, Kern County had granted several waivers, even though they had yet to meet the old metrics, and Immanuel in Fresno County was taking their case to the state’s highest court to bring its students back to school.

“If you look at guidance, what is soonest to get schools reopened?” Vander Poel asked.

Lutz replied, “We are looking at November at the earliest.”

“Half the school year is gone by then. To me, that is unacceptable. We’ve got to be an advocate for kids who clearly don’t have an advocate in Sacramento,” Vander Poel said followed by an applause from the crowd.

Supervisors Valerio and Amy Shuklian cautioned against opening too early as it might be more difficult to reopen and then close down rapidly than delaying the full reopening of campuses. Valero said even if waivers were granted, there may still be teachers who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

“I just don’t want to see us back in the same situation,” Valero said. “We could negatively impact our economy due to hasty decisions.”

Lutz said he understood the frustration of the public and the board and shared that his own children, one in kindergarten and another in first grade, loved school and are now struggling to participate and stay engaged.

“All of us are parents and struggling through the same types of things all of these parents have talked about today,” Lutz said. “We do need to find a way to build a better mousetrap. My team absolutely understands that.”