School districts find distance learning can bring education closer to kids

Attendance

Back during the spring semester when schools were unexpectedly thrust into the world of distance learning, a common issue was getting students to actually log on and attend school. Since school districts were able to take the summer months to put a proper infrastructure in place, there are now guidelines and strategies dedicated to maintaining high attendance levels that weren’t there before. Schools are taking attendance, sometimes several times a day, and are consistently following up with families if a student is absent. For students that have been absent at least three times, the Tulare Joint Union High School district has created an engagement plan to ensure that a student is not getting left behind.

“Teachers are calling for every absence but sometimes they can’t get a hold of a student or parent. So then [administrators] will make home visits to follow up and understand why [students are absent] and see how they can [provide] support,” District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Technology and Assessment Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc said.

Most schools in the district are experiencing attendance levels around 95%, which is nearly on par with previous years. Some districts may be experiencing slightly lower numbers than previous years, but that is mainly due to connectivity issues.

Technology

The use of technology in schools has rapidly evolved over the last few years as teachers are constantly finding new ways to support students. Without that evolution, a distance learning model would not be possible. The use of technology has been one of the biggest obstacles but also one of the biggest benefits for schools over the last few weeks.

Most school districts in Tulare County have sited connectivity issues as one of their main road blocks at the beginning of the distance learning school year. Many schools distributed laptops and WiFi hotspots to their students to help mitigate those issues. However, those methods aren’t a definitive solution for students who live in a rural area or if they live in a house with several siblings who are also connecting to the same WiFi source. If a student is experiencing connectivity issues, they may have to turn off their video feed to free up bandwidth. That makes it more difficult for teachers to connect with and assist their students, which is already an existing struggle.

Lindsay and Woodlake were the only districts who were already providing their students with community WiFi across those areas. But now that every student is utilizing it there is more of a strain on the coverage. To alleviate that issue Lindsay director of special projects Amalia Lopez said they are a few weeks away from having more community WiFi towers to increase speed and connectivity for their learners. They are also working to identify where there are six or more students in a home, so the district can increase the WiFi bandwidth to that house.

“It didn’t take a pandemic to realize that most of our learner families could not afford WiFi at home,” Lopez said. “One of the lessons learned is there is no single WiFi solution. You have to have multiple solutions in place to serve the different needs of families.”