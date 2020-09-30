Seven candidates seek three seats on VUSD board

Trustee Area 7

Randy Evans

Age: 58

Vocation: Insurance Claims/Parent Volunteer

Relevant Experience: I have been a parent volunteer for the District for 25 years. My son is a teacher in the district. I have been appointed to the Measure A Bond oversight committee and have been attending board meetings for the last 24 months.

1.) The teacher’s association has held two rallies calling for a change in the district’s A-B scheduling, which will remain in place for either online or in-person learning. Should the district keep the schedule or change it and why?

2.) The schedule should be changed. The teachers have demonstrated that the current schedule is not working and their concerns have not been considered by the District. There has been poor communication with the parents and student regarding “asynchronous” or “off-line” time. Parents are concerned about too much “homework.”

3.) The bond was not only for the construction of a new High School, but also for upgrading older school sites. Bonds were recently sold and those projects are underway. I support the Board’s actions to set-aside the remaining “authority to sell bonds” until the economy improves.

3.) I agree with the students that accountability needs to be implemented regarding reports of abuse. All incidents should be reviewed by site administration or through a reporting mechanism directly to the District’s HR Department. I do agree with the Student’s right to protest but use of District property was inappropriate.

4.) I believe the Superintendent started strong, but trust has degraded through the return to school process during this unprecedented pandemic. Direct, decisive decisions are lacking and there have been poor communications with everyone. The Board should retract the emergency authority from the Superintendent and provide direction the District desperately requires.

5.) The plan presented by the District does not meet the needs of our students, teachers, staff or parents. The process should be continually reviewed and adjusted as the weeks passed. I have many ideas concerning how the District could have better prepared but am limited to a 50-word answer.

6.) Subject to approval by the State and County, I do support in-person instruction for special education students, those with special learning needs and then pre-K through 3rd grade. It’s been demonstrated by the parents that these groups are especially negatively impacted by the distance learning model adopted by the District.

7.) There are currently four educators on the Board. It’s proven that diverse groups can solve problems better than a more homogenous team. When did we as a community decide that educators are most qualified to sit on the Board? We need a Board of Education, not a Board of Educators.