Lindsay rakes in dough and data

“This has been a tough year for many families in our community, that is why it is especially important to pass on the savings of this refinancing on to local taxpayers,” Superintendent Tom Rooney said.

The press release noted that lowering the bond interest rate is similar to a homeowner refinancing their home mortgage. “There was no increase in the term of repayment and all of the savings will be passed on to the taxpayers in the form of lower property tax bills”, Grant Schimelpfening, Chief Business Official said.

“Our action to approve the bond refinancing reflects our continued commitment to our taxpayer’s and communities’ interests while demonstrating our continued stewardship of the district’s resources, especially during this difficult time,” School Board President Jean Miller Rincon said.

Empowering educators

In the last three years while receiving their $28.2 million TSL grant Lindsay Unified has been working diligently on empowering their students with their Empower platform. With their students well established online, Amelia Lopez, the district’s director of special projects thought it was time to bring the district’s educators into the fold as well. For her efforts, Lindsay Unified won the Innovation Educator Award at last week’s ASU+GSV Summit. She said the district has been making strides for teachers to track their own progress through the Empower platform by setting goals for themselves. Which in the eyes of the district has made them not only educators but learners in their own right.

“We knew there had to be a way to harness the power and potential of this unmined data but discovered no solutions existed,” Lopez said as part of an information video provided by Whiteboard Advisors, a communications, research and consulting firm.

Through Empower, teachers can set their professional goals using the district’s adult learning curriculum built in partnership with Summit Public Schools, Transcend education and Columbia Law School: Center for Public Research and Leadership. They will use a set of 26 research based student outcomes that include educator outcomes and strategies for personalized learning.

Through their own portal educators can see a coded scheduler so they can find, preview and enroll in innovative professional development courses that include learning academies and micro credentials that fit their professional goals. Teachers can also use their Empower portal to work with the curriculum, collaborate with colleagues and access feedback. But they can also build their portfolio by adding lesson plans and videos of their instruction.

Lopez said that while teachers can sit down with their principals to help form their goals, principals and other admin cannot access the teacher’s data.

According to teacher testimonials from Whiteboard Advisors, Guadalupe Alvarez with Lindsay Unified has already seen the benefits of setting and tracking her own goals.

“Seeing my own learning is very empowering, excuse the pun. I’ve been able to reflect on their micro credentials that I have tackled and been successful with,” Alvarez said. “Similar to my learners I am able to check and adjust and learn from my mistakes and failures.”

Lopez said that approximately all 250 teachers in the district have access to their own personal Empower portal. And since the global pandemic has forced teachers and students into distance learning, giving educators a similar if not identical view of the platform has eliminated wrinkles in coordination that other districts suffered early on.

“Our educators, having engaged in the [learning management system] as learners were able to help learners transition to remote instruction in a way that was built from personal experience,” Lopez said.