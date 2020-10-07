Porterville takes lead in equitable transit

Last month, PUSD was awarded $48,082, just short of the $50,000 maximum, by the

Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Program (CMO) to conduct “Community Transportation Needs Assessments” that will help them to identify – and eventually address – transportation challenges faced by residents in their communities.

“Across California, and especially in low-income communities and communities of color, people spend too much time and money getting from home to work, or just to do daily errands,” CARB Deputy Executive Officer Steve Cliff said. “The Clean Mobility Options Program elevates the role communities play, and allows them to lead the way in addressing their particular transportation issues — and ultimately finding solutions that work for them.”

In all, 24 nonprofits, local governments, transit agencies, and Native American tribes in under-resourced communities were awarded a portion of $1.15 million for Community Transportation Needs Assessments as part of the inaugural funding. Projects were also awarded in Kern, Kings, Fresno and Inyo counties. Clean mobility options designed by and for under-resourced communities will save residents money and improve public health.