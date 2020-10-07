School district hopes voters see ‘Sunnyside’ of bond

Like Tsuboi, many of the those involved in Sunnyside are second and third generation families at the school. The school consists of about three wings with 20 classrooms, most of which were built in the 1940s. Tsuboi said this would be the first time in the rural school district’s history they have gone to the voters with a bond measure.

The bond measure will need to garner 55% of the vote to pass. There are 806 registered voters living within the district. In the 2016 General Election, Strathmore had a voter turnout of about 10%, meaning the bond measure may only need about 50 votes to pass.

“We decided to put on the ballot and see what the voters think,” Tsuboi said.

If the measure does not pass, Tsuboi said classrooms and school facilities will continue to deteriorate. Delaying the upgrades could make them more costly and eventually eat into funds that would otherwise go to classroom instruction.

“Today, the scope of improvements needed at the Sunnyside Union School District is far more than the current funding sources available,” the district stated in a letter to parents. “The funding which the District receives from the state is intended to be used for the day-to-day business of educating children and not the cost of upgrading and modernizing facilities.”

By law, all funds have to be spent locally and cannot be taken by the state. Furthermore, an independent citizens’ oversight committee will be established to ensure that bond funds are properly spent. Also, by law, there must be annual audits and no bond money can be used for teacher or administrative salaries.