Woodville to turn out preschool at abandoned fire station

Superintendent Lou Saephan said the district has been in talks with the Tulare County Office of Education to provide preschool programming in Woodville at the site. He said the district has declining enrollment because many parents have to take their children out of town for childcare, which often leads to their children attending other districts.

“Parents are looking for places for childcare and there aren’t a lot of options,” Saephan said.

The former fire station would also serve as a community center where parents and adults could access the internet. Saephan said Woodville does not have a library and many parents struggle to access the internet at their homes. In the spring, the district learned only 38% of its students had internet access at home. The district was able to provide some of those households with WiFi but there were still connectivity issues in the rural school district halfway between Porterville and Tipton.

“We have hotspots and connectivity is still bad in some areas,” Saephan said.

Many parents also had trouble assisting their children with logging onto district-issued devices and were unable to troubleshoot issues such as dropped internet connections, Zoom meetings and navigating educational software. He said the community center could be a place to help parents learn to use computers more effectively, not only to help their children with assignments, but also to apply for jobs, pay bills and to work remotely.