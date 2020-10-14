Larger districts begin submitting K-6 waivers

Lindsay’s Director of Student Services Brian Griffin said the district began the process to file a waiver as soon as it was offered in August.

“We plan on moving at a pace that will ensure safety at the very highest level for all of our learners and staff,” Griffin said.

LUSD finalized conditions for returning to work in conversations with both the Lindsay Teachers Association and the classified employees who are part of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 438 on July 31, which has proven to be a major hurdle in Visalia Unified.

“Return to work agreements have been approved and signed. The ongoing dialogue continues as working conditions change due to state and local health guidelines,” the district’s waiver application states. “All parties agree to continue discussions as needed.”

As part of the waiver process, Lindsay also had to submit its plan to address several key areas when reopening, such as cleaning and disinfection, keeping students socially distanced from each other and from classroom to classroom, health screenings for students and staff before entering campus, staff testing and protocols for shutting down and reopening if there is an outbreak.

Under Lindsay Unified School District’s (LUSD) reopening plan, classrooms will be sanitized every evening. Learners will not share any devices, supplies or desks. Lunches will be served and classes held outdoors when temperatures are below 90 degrees, so most of the rest of the fall semester.

“We are following all of the guidelines that do encourage outdoor learning environments when possible,” Griffin said. “Outdoor classes will be at the discretion of each educator.”

Grades will have staggered lunch times and recess times. Parents are to wait in their cars for students during drop off and pick up times, and every child will have their temperature checked through a touchless thermometer by staff at the school site. Any student with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home. Griffin said the district is offering parents a screening app for elementary-age learners.

Face coverings are required at all times, except when eating, for grades 3-6 and all staff members. Every student in grades TK-2 will be encouraged to keep their mask on for the entire time. Any students refusing to wear a mask will be reassigned to distance learning from home. LUSD has already measured and rearranged every facility and structure and posted the allowable number of people in each room. The district sent a copy of the state’s “Reopening Guidebook” to all of its parents for review.

The district will be turning off all water fountains on campuses and provide drinking water to students by using water dispensers and paper cups that will be disposed after each use.

Staff members will be required to do self-health screenings prior to arriving on campus by using the “Daily Symptom Checker” app.

If a staff member or child has a confirmed case of coronavirus, the district’s designated COVID Task Force will notify county health officials and begin conducting contact tracing led by the school nurse. Any student or staff member who has had close exposure to anyone with a confirmed case of COVID will be sent home immediately. Staff members will be tested regularly by their primary care provider with at least 25% of staff being tested every two weeks and half of the staff each month, rotating the groups every other month. School nurses will be tested every month.