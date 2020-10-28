VUSD submits its waiver for elementary schools

All classrooms, offices, and restrooms will be disinfected and fogged twice daily: each evening and in the middle of the day between student groups.

Only essential visitors will be allowed access to campus in a very limited capacity.

Every person screened will be asked about any recent contact with a positive COVID case and if they are currently being tested. Fatigue, congestion and runny nose were added to the list of symptoms flagged for dismissal.

Banning the use of multi-person play structures.

Giving students lunch meals as they leave campus instead of allowing them to eat on campus. Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said VUSD students will be provided a grab-n-go lunch and the following day’s breakfast as they leave campus. This relieves school’s from the hardy task of finding enough space to socially distance students for a lunch hour and prevents students from taking their masks off to eat in the classroom.

Requiring any students with symptoms during the day to be quarantined in an isolation room while wearing a mask. Students must be in the isolation room until they can be released to a parent. Staff will be asked to leave immediately after presenting symptoms. Jim Sullivan, VUSD’s administrator of Family and Community Engagement, said this protocol isn’t any different than normal operation procedures. When teachers are sick, they go home. Normally an administrator would finish out the day with their class, but during COVID both of the teacher’s A and B schedule classes would be dismissed to quarantine for two weeks.

Every room must have a posted max capacity allowing for social distancing.

The district must test 25% of all staff every two weeks at no cost to the employees. VUSD Director Health Services Susie Skadan, a registered nurse, said an outside contractor will be handling testing for the district.

In the event of a positive case in a cohort, the teacher or aide will likely need to quarantine which may affect staffing for the other cohort, possibly forcing those students to transition to distance learning. If it is the teacher or aide that is positive, both cohorts will quarantine.

“We are constantly updating plans and adapting to new guidelines from public health officials,” Skadan said. “We have worked well in collaborating with Tulare County Public Health during the waiver process.”

While many things are harder for larger school districts to combat a virus’ spread through large gatherings, VUSD does have an advantage when it comes to quarantining after someone tests positive. VUSD was the only district to offer the services of their school nurses to assist the Tulare County with contract tracing over the summer. The dozen nurses who assisted county staff will now serve as the managers of the district’s contact tracing team including 49 school nurses who received contact tracing training as part of a statewide program.

“Many school districts don’t have nurses and not nurses with contact tracing experience, so that is really plus for our district,” Skadan said.

Due to elementary school parent conferences and the Thanksgiving holiday, VUSD’s target date for elementary students to return to school is Nov. 30, 2020, but not everyone is in favor of a return to in-person instruction.

Waving off

The Visalia Unified Teachers Association (VUTA) and the local California School Employees Association (CSEA) chapter were consulted on the plan on Sept. 23, 30 and the teachers’ association again on Oct. 6. VUSD held a parent forum on Sept. 8 and presented the item in open session at their board meetings on June 9 and 23, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and Sept. 22. Sullivan said all of the district’s principals were behind the reopening plan.

“Once it is approved, we are looking forward to collaborating with teachers to continue to educate our students,” Sullivan said.

Despite its involvement in the process, VUTA President Greg Price has stated publicly he does not believe it is safe for teachers to return to school and criticized the district for it’s A/B schedule requiring teachers to work longer days. In an Oct. 2 email obtained by The Sun-Gazette, Price issued a cease and desist order as well as a demand to bargain in response to the district’s announcement that special education teachers were to report to their school sites on Oct. 5 for one-on-one, in-person instructions under the district’s cohort plan for vulnerable populations. Price sent a second email on Oct. 7 demanding to negotiate the impacts and effects of the district’s in-person assessments and services and for documentation on the names, dates and types of assessment done during the VUSD’s initial attempts at in-person education, a copy of the district’s injury and illness prevention program, liability insurance, school safety plan, cleaning products and information on the ventilation system for each classroom and workroom at every campus.

“When we physically return to school campuses, it needs to be planned and deliberate with safety and public health at the forefront of all decision-making and with the involvement of educators,” Price stated in the second email.