Edison donation powers distance learning in Farmersville

The issue prompted Mayor Greg Gomez to sign a petition calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to convene a special legislative session to pass legislation to essentially make broadband internet access a publicly regulated utility.

“Our lawmakers have failed to meet this urgent need at our most urgent hour. California cannot wait until next year to begin to address the pervasive digital divide,” the letter from more than 60 community leaders and officials said.

But it was another public utility that came to the rescue for Farmersville students. Before the start of the fall semester, Superintendent Paul Sevillano said FUSD received a donation of 1,800 Chromebooks from the Southern California Edison and 200 WiFi hot spots from wireless carrier T-Mobile. By identifying which households have multiple students, Sevillano said the district should be able to provide internet access for almost all of its students. That equation got a little easier when the district received another 100 WiFi hotspots from Staples, meaning every household in the district has internet access.

“We are not serving 650 students with those 300 hotspots,” Sevillano said. “All of our students now have access to a device and the internet.”

The donation is part of a $520,000 donation from Edison International, the parent company for SoCal Edison, to the California Bridging the Digital Divide (BDD) Fund, a statewide effort to provide students with equitable access to quality public education during the COVID-19 pandemic being coordinated by the California Department of Education (CDE). Edison International’s gift is comprised of an in-kind donation of 600 refurbished laptops, valued at $270,000, and $250,000 in cash grants used to purchase WiFi hotspots or pay for internet services.

“The COVID-19 crisis in K-12 education is taking a disproportionate toll on students, families and educators in our communities,” said Caroline Choi, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Edison International and Southern California Edison. “This donation will equip school districts in our service area with needed resources to support distance learning for thousands of students and teachers.”

The grants were paid using Edison International shareholder dollars, not SCE customer funds.

“Keeping students connected to the internet and equipping them with laptops and technology is essential during the current pandemic,” said State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-14) where her district includes Tulare County. “Edison’s donation to the California BDD Fund that will help equip students in Tulare County with what they need to virtually attend school. Without their help, many kids in my district would be unable to learn and grow.”

Farmersville Unified School District, along with Inglewood Unified School District (Los Angeles County) and the Lake Elsinore Unified School District (Riverside County) were among those receiving learning resources—hotspots, laptops and notebook computers—funded by Edison International’s cash grants.