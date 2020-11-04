Home school treats students to Halloween

Before she arrived as the superintendent of ERCLC, the school was very close to permanently closing its doors. They were lacking adequate systems and infrastructure which made it difficult for the school to successfully carry forward. The former superintendent was relieved of his duties back in March, and the entire school board stepped down from their posts. The Tulare County Office of Education put the school on notice to remedy the situation or they would be closed within two weeks. The former board stepped back into their positions to elect five new board members between April and June: Barbara Brydolf, James McDonnell, Carly Sears, Barbara Pilegard and Daryn Davis.

“ERCLC used to have a reputation of a friendly welcoming site, and I wanted to help the school get back to that place,” Rocha said. “I knew I needed to first create a strong foundation of trust, caring, and community.”

Within her first few months as new superintendent, Rocha is now dealing with the negative effects from state legislation SB 98 and SB 820, which were approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June and September respectively. Those bills will essentially deny funding for enrollment growth during the ongoing school year at non-classroom based charter schools. ERCLC falls in this category, but Rocha considers the term outdated since they would normally have students on campus if it weren’t for COVID-19 restrictions. As a result of the bill, there is a limit on the funding the school can receive despite the increase in enrollment they are experiencing. Therefore, they were not allowed to take on as many new families that opted against distance learning and wanted to transition to ERCLC. There are now several schools across California that are taking legal action against the state in response to these provisions. This isn’t a route that ERCLC has decided to take, although it may happen in the future.

For now, the school is focused on their next community event that will take place before winter break. Rocha is working towards getting the high school accredited so families can have more college and scholarship opportunities. Creating a diverse environment is another big part of her future vision for the school.

“As I listened to our families, I knew we needed to build more diverse and equitable opportunities for them. I want to ensure that we celebrate diversity and that our program supports every child and family no matter who they are or where they come from,” Rocha said.