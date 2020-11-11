First unified school district reopens

The first two days of school were dedicated to routine and protocol. Students were educated on what it means to stay in their bubble, how to maintain social distancing and how to properly wash their hands. Teachers are not allowed to touch student materials so a lot of work is still being submitted using google classroom. They also made kits with their student’s names on materials such as pens and pencils to prevent students from sharing supplies. Water fountains around the schools have been shut off so students have been supplied with reusable water bottles. The only thing students can bring to and from school everyday are their water bottles and Chromebooks. Bookbags are left outside of the classroom before entering.

After each group leaves, high touch surfaces are wiped down and disinfectant foggers are used in each classroom.

There are about 15-16 teachers still running the distance learning classes for those students. The material is relatively the same as in-person learning but it is being taught in a different format. At Lincoln Elementary School, five students decided to drop distance learning and returned to in-person classes.

There are many protocols in place if a student exhibits symptoms of COVID-19. The district nurse/COVID-19 coordinator Caitlin Thompson will assist students and staff with accessing the most appropriate testing sites throughout Tulare County. If they test positive then the school will do contact tracing. Their family would be required to self-quarantine and if the student made it to class then that entire group would be required to quarantine as well.

The hope for EUSD is for all students to eventually return to campus, but that will be dependent on Tulare County’s status on the COVID-19 monitoring list. For now, they will be reevaluating the existing reopening plan that was established in July, so they can be prepared if the county were to switch from the purple to the red tier.