Tulare County teens share ‘Hopes’ through media contest about COVID-19

Picazo was among 30 students representing five high schools recently announced as this year’s winners. Eighteen different media messages were chosen as being among the best. Youth were asked to choose one theme (Hope, Connection, Safety, Responsibility, or I wear a mask for …) and select at least one COVID-19 safety action in their media submission, including proper handwashing, social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding gatherings.

In collaboration with Self-Help Enterprises and the California Office of Emergency Services, the purpose of the competition was to highlight youth-created art focused on promoting COVID-19 safety guidelines in languages representing Tulare County, utilizing three categories: audio, graphic design, and video.

The artwork produced enables a wide array of media platform use that will be seen around the county, including bus wraps and interior advertisements, social media, Zoom backgrounds, radio spots, and television commercials.

“It has been our great pleasure to sponsor and promote the Listos Youth Media Challenge, and we look forward to seeing the creativity of our Tulare County students showcased on various platforms,” says Michelle Bonwell, Tulare County Chief Probation Officer and the current president/chair of FTC.

To view the media messages created by our Tulare County Youth, go to FriendsOfTulareCounty.org and select the program tab to view the Listos CV19 Youth Media Challenge page.

Friends of Tulare County would like to thank its sponsors for being pivotal partners in the success of this event: Tulare County Office of Education, Create TC, SlickRock Student Film Festival, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, Momentum Broadcasting, EECU, United Way of Tulare County, Tulare Rotary Foundation, Tulare Super Target, and Kiwanis Club of Greater Tulare.

Friends of Tulare County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the safety, health, and well-being of Tulare County residents. As such, we accept donations on behalf of the County of Tulare. Both in-kind and monetary donations are tax-deductible.