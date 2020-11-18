Visalia Unified may turn over half its board after election

As for this November’s election, one of the three seats up for grabs is still too close to call. Recently retired educator Christopher Pope was clinging to a seven-vote lead over incumbent Lucia Vazquez for VUSD’s Trustee Area 6. As of Monday, Tulare County reported there were still about 4,000 ballots countywide to process. The Sun-Gazette estimates as many as 850 of those could be in Area 6.

Vazquez was elected to the board in 2011 and has ran unopposed until now. This year, the weaver with a doctorate in education was challenged by Pope, who taught for 22 years most recently at Annie Mitchell Elementary in Visalia.

Pope and Vazquez greatly differed on two key issues: the Black Lives Matter movement at El Diamante and reopening schools to K-6 instruction. Both candidates agreed the Black Lives Matter signs along Akers Street needed to come down but for different reasons. Vazquez echoed the district administration’s reasoning that it had become an unsafe area for students after two incidents involving adults confronting students or other adults. Pope said signs should never have been allowed because the Black Lives Matter organization had a political agenda and the district does not allow any political campaigning or activities on its campuses, without exception.

The real division between the two candidates comes in terms of reopening elementary campuses to in-person instruction. Vazquez said the district shouldn’t reopen its campuses to all elementary grades until it has moved out of the purple tier on the Governor’s color-coded system for infection rates. Pope, on the other hand, says teachers and students who do not feel comfortable returning to campus should be allowed to remain in distance learning but that campuses should reopen for those who want to return to in-person instruction.

As the race for Area 6 continues to narrow, two other VUSD board seats have been decided. For the first time in 13 years, someone other than Bill Fulmer will represent Trustee Area 7. The five-way race to replace Fulmer came down to two veteran educators Jacquie Gaebe and Nora Allstedt, who have a combined 53 years of education experience. In the end, Gaebe, currently an area superintendent for VUSD’s Adult School, garnered 40% of the vote to Allstedt’s 22%. Social worker Colijia Feliz finished third followed by private businessmen Randy Evans and James Reynolds.

Trustee Area 5 was a rematch from two years ago between incumbent Niessen Foster and senior public defender Megan Casebeer Soleno. Foster edged out Casebeer by less than 1% of the vote in a three-way race that also included Lori Quinzon. Casebeer came back even stronger this time around defeating the Post Office veteran by 15%.

Larger districts

Outside of Visalia Unified, Woodlake Unified’s race to represent Area F on the school board had the highest voter turnout of any school board race. Incumbent Edmund Pena was elected to his 7th straight term on the school board. Pena carried 45% of the voice in three-way race against Veronica Gonzalez and Dean Taylor who Pena also defeated four years ago. Pena was originally elected to the Woodlake Union High School District Board in 1996 and was re-elected in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. In 2011, he was elected to Area F of the Woodlake Unified School District Board after voters approved a unification of the elementary and high school districts.

Conversely, a race for the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified had one of the lowest voter turnout rates among school board races. Just over 58% of registered voters decided the outcome for the Area 1 seat on the board. Incumbent Marisol Rubalcaba appears safe with over 40% of the vote in the three-way race for two seats. The other incumbent, Sarah Herrera, is trailing challenger Margie Salazar by just 57 votes with an estimated 225 to count. Retired educator Joni Jordan will fill the Area 4 seat vacated by Lloyd McClard, who did not seek re-election. Jordan captured 57% of the vote to defeat Tony Werner. Delia Martinez ran unopposed for the Area 3 seat.