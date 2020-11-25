Visalia Unified pushes back back-to-school for K-6 students

On Nov. 19, district spokesperson Kim Batty released a statement saying students in preschool through second grade would return on Dec. 7 instead of Nov. 30 and students in grades 3 to 6 would come back on Dec. 14 instead of Dec. 7. The district’s waiver was approved by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the California Department of Public Health for any date on or after Nov. 30.

“Due to teacher and parent concerns about the increased rates of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County and potential increased exposure over the Thanksgiving holiday, VUSD believes the safest option is to delay the reopening by one week.”

There were no parent concerns voiced at the Nov. 2 meeting of the VUSD school board when Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said 61% of elementary school students chose in-person instruction. The percentages varied widely between sites with some sites had as many as 80% of students select in-person instruction and others were split 50/50. In fact, the only parent to speak at the meeting was in favor of reopening elementary schools.

“That’s exciting for the social and emotion wellbeing of our students,” said Nick Mascia, a parent who has been vocal at recent board meetings. “A return to some sort of normalcy is very welcome.”

Greg Price, president of the Visalia Unified Teachers Association (VUTA), said nearly 500 of the 600 teachers he surveyed said they did not think the district should return to school until Jan. 11, 2021 after the winter break. Price said any time before January would be in the middle of several major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s) and teachers did not have enough time to prepare as they were in the middle of parent-teacher conferences prior to the weeklong Thanksgiving break. He also noted COVID-19 cases were on the rise just as the Valley is entering flu season and Tulare County has yet to move out of the purple tier, the most restrictive level of the state’s color-coded system for reopening industries.

“We are opposed to this return while we are still in purple,” Price said. “Teachers are not willing to risk their health for a hasty return to school.”

Price also read a statement from an unnamed teacher who said she was “greatly concerned” about the district’s proposed cleaning practices requiring custodial staff to completely sanitize each room before school begins, between morning and afternoon schedules and at the end of each day while also keeping up with cleaning bathrooms every two hours.

“I want to return to in-person learning but should not have to sacrifice my health and safety in half-hearted attempts by the district,” read the letter.

Board member Walta Gamoian said she didn’t see how any of the issues raised by Price would be different after the holidays. She said it also won’t address the growing emotional distress of children who have not had any significant social interaction outside of video conferencing since March.

“Kids are embarrassed about their house or place and are ending up with depression,” Gamoian said. “We need to get our kids back to school. I’m very glad they’re going back on Nov. 30.”

Ravalin said every campus was “well prepared for on-campus” instruction including roping off playgrounds and benches, shutting off and covering drinking fountains and procedures for students from the time they get on the bus to the time they pick up meals to take home with them. The district also went to great lengths to improve its air filtration systems at every elementary campus.