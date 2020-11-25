Visalia Unified pushes back back-to-school for K-6 students

District pushes back preschool through 2nd grade return one week to Dec. 7 after parents, teachers raise concerns about increasing COVID-19 rates heading into the holidays
VISALIA – Governor Newsom wasn’t the only person to pull the emergency break on reopening California. Visalia Unified School District decided to pump the breaks on reopening its elementary campuses last week when it announced it would push back the start date by one week.
On Nov. 19, district spokesperson Kim Batty released a statement saying students in preschool through second grade would return on Dec. 7 instead of Nov. 30 and students in grades 3 to 6 would come back on Dec. 14 instead of Dec. 7. The district’s waiver was approved by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the California Department of Public Health for any date on or after Nov. 30.
“Due to teacher and parent concerns about the increased rates of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County and potential increased exposure over the Thanksgiving holiday, VUSD believes the safest option is to delay the reopening by one week.”
There were no parent concerns voiced at the Nov. 2 meeting of the VUSD school board when Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said 61% of elementary school students chose in-person instruction. The percentages varied widely between sites with some sites had as many as 80% of students select in-person instruction and others were split 50/50. In fact, the only parent to speak at the meeting was in favor of reopening elementary schools.
“That’s exciting for the social and emotion wellbeing of our students,” said Nick Mascia, a parent who has been vocal at recent board meetings. “A return to some sort of normalcy is very welcome.”
Greg Price, president of the Visalia Unified Teachers Association (VUTA), said nearly 500 of the 600 teachers he surveyed said they did not think the district should return to school until Jan. 11, 2021 after the winter break. Price said any time before January would be in the middle of several major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s) and teachers did not have enough time to prepare as they were in the middle of parent-teacher conferences prior to the weeklong Thanksgiving break. He also noted COVID-19 cases were on the rise just as the Valley is entering flu season and Tulare County has yet to move out of the purple tier, the most restrictive level of the state’s color-coded system for reopening industries.
“We are opposed to this return while we are still in purple,” Price said. “Teachers are not willing to risk their health for a hasty return to school.”
Price also read a statement from an unnamed teacher who said she was “greatly concerned” about the district’s proposed cleaning practices requiring custodial staff to completely sanitize each room before school begins, between morning and afternoon schedules and at the end of each day while also keeping up with cleaning bathrooms every two hours.
“I want to return to in-person learning but should not have to sacrifice my health and safety in half-hearted attempts by the district,” read the letter.
Board member Walta Gamoian said she didn’t see how any of the issues raised by Price would be different after the holidays. She said it also won’t address the growing emotional distress of children who have not had any significant social interaction outside of video conferencing since March.
“Kids are embarrassed about their house or place and are ending up with depression,” Gamoian said. “We need to get our kids back to school. I’m very glad they’re going back on Nov. 30.”
Ravalin said every campus was “well prepared for on-campus” instruction including roping off playgrounds and benches, shutting off and covering drinking fountains and procedures for students from the time they get on the bus to the time they pick up meals to take home with them. The district also went to great lengths to improve its air filtration systems at every elementary campus.
Later that same meeting, the school board approved a $1.4 million purchase of 1,700 BreatheSmart 75i air filters for every classroom at the district’s 28 elementary schools. Erik Kehrer, chief operations officer for VUSD, said the medical grade purifiers made by Alen are the second highest rated filter available with a High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) rating of 13, meaning it filters 99.95% of virus particles and are being used in schools as close as Madera and as large as Los Angeles Unified and San Diego City School districts. Kehrer said the filters would remove particles down to 0.1 micron. COVID-19 is about 0.12 microns, according to the Mayo Clinic. VUSD also upgraded the filters to remove carbon particles from wildfire smoke, something that would have been needed when the semester began during the worst wildfire season in California history.
“Mr. Price and the teachers had concerns that the ventilation system might cause some problems but this obviously meets their concerns I would think,” board member Niessen Foster said.
Board member Lucia Vazquez, who has stated she is not in favor of reopening schools while Tulare County remains in the purple tier, asked if the filters would be here in time for the original return date for transitional kindergarten through second grade on Nov. 30. Kehrer said the filters were scheduled to ship on Monday and would be installed in classrooms by Nov. 30.
“That really makes me feel good about Nov. 30,” Vazquez said. “We have something that can really be preventative.”
Ravalin also reminded those in attendance and watching the meeting that the district has already purchased “foggers”, hand-held machines emitting a sanitizing mist which can disinfect an entire classroom in four minutes. VUSD has extensive safety and sanitation procedures in place to protect the health of students and staff. Information on those procedures can be found under the Health and Wellness section of the homepage of the VUSD website at www.vusd.org. Information regarding return to school plans is located in the 2020-2021 Return to School Planning Guide, which is also available on the homepage of the Visalia Unified School District website.
“Looks to me like you are doing a good job of putting programs together to get these kids back to school,” board president John Crabtree said.
VUSD is not able to return to in-person learning for grades 7 to 12 until Tulare County moves to and remains in the red tier for two weeks. Tulare County would need to get to below seven cases per 100,000 people for 14 days before being allowed to move into the red tier. In the last eight weeks, the county has toggled between eight and 13 cases per 100,000 but has never dropped below seven. The superintendent urged parents to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and to wear a mask.
“The holidays are coming up but the rules we all need to follow don’t change so we can get our students back to school as soon as possible,” she said.
Middle and high schools are still examining schedules but it is clear that parents want students in all grade levels to return. While nearly two thirds of elementary parents selected in person learning, nearly three-quarters of middle school parents and 80% of high school parents elected to return to in-person education as soon as it is possible.
“The health and well-being of students, teachers, support staff, and the community is the District’s top priority,” Ravalin said in a released statement on Nov. 19. “Visalia Unified is committed to returning to in-person instruction in a safe and responsible manner.”