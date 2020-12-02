No incumbents return to VUSD board

Just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, the Tulare County Elections Office released its official elections results declaring Christopher Pope the winner in Area 6. In the tightest race of any unified district, Pope and incumbent Lucia Vazquez flip-flopped several times in post election updates until Pope eventually finished with an eight-vote victory.

Vazquez was elected to the board in 2011 and has ran unopposed until now. This year, the weaver with a doctorate in education was challenged by Pope, who taught for 22 years most recently at Annie Mitchell Elementary in Visalia.

Pope and Vazquez greatly differed on two key issues: the Black Lives Matter movement at El Diamante and reopening schools to K-6 instruction. Both candidates agreed the Black Lives Matter signs along Akers Street needed to come down but for different reasons. Vazquez echoed the district administration’s reasoning that it had become an unsafe area for students after two incidents involving adults confronting students or other adults. Pope said signs should never have been allowed because the Black Lives Matter organization had a political agenda and the district does not allow any political campaigning or activities on its campuses, without exception.

The real division between the two candidates comes in terms of reopening elementary campuses to in-person instruction. Vazquez said the district shouldn’t reopen its campuses to all elementary grades until it has moved out of the purple tier on the governor’s color-coded system for infection rates. Pope, on the other hand, says teachers and students who do not feel comfortable returning to campus should be allowed to remain in distance learning but that campuses should reopen for those who want to return to in-person instruction.

Larger school districts

A handful of other school board elections are now decided. Parent Connie Diaz held onto her lead and has unseated incumbent Teresa Garcia for the District 5 seat on the Tulare City Elementary school board. Diaz edged out Garcia by 82 votes. In District 2, incumbent Daniel Enriquez easily defeated business owner Brian Spencer with more than 60% of the vote.

In Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified, incumbent Marisol Rubalcaba will return to the board but Sarah Herrera will not. Herrera was only able to garner 26% in the three-way race for two seats on the board to represent Area 1. She will be replaced by Margie Salazar who will join Joni Jordan as newcomers to the school board. Jordan finished with more than 57% of the vote in Area 4 where she will replaced Lloyd McClard who did not seek re-election. Delia Martinez ran unopposed for the Area 3 seat.

Ruben Macareno lost his bid for the Tulare County Board of Education in a tight race for Area 2. Incumbent Deborah Holguin edged out Macareno by just 12 votes. For Macareno, the loss means he will retain his seat on the Farmersville City Council.

The race for Alpaugh Unified’s school board came down to a single vote. Challenger Araseli Leal unseated incumbent Kristy Mitchell by one vote. She is one of two new members on the board as Rafael Loera locked up the other seat after garnering 27% of the vote in the five-way race that also included incumbent William Mitchell and challenger Jennifer Ortiz.

Smaller districts

What happens when you have a three-way tie for two seats on a school board? Stone Corral Elementary is about to find out. Incumbents Tom Redemer and Deborah Roberts and challenger Erik Gonzalez remain deadlocked in the race for the school district in Yettem and Seville in northern Tulare County.

The Tulare County Elections Office said it does not have a protocal to break the tie because it is up to the school district how it will determine the winner. Calls to the Stone Corral district office were not returned as of press time.

In an odd turn of events, two incumbent board members faced off against each other for a single seat on the Allensworth Elementary school board. Kayode Kadara held onto a 13-vote lead to beat Goana Toscano.