Visalia schools reopen as stay-at-home order returns

Visalia Unified elementary schools welcomed back pre-K through 2nd grade students Monday, still plans to return grades 3 to 6 on Dec. 14
VISALIA – The governor’s new stay home order was a return to restrictions on businesses not seen since the height of the pandemic in the summer. But there is one major difference between the early days of the pandemic and today as Visalia schools reopened on the day the order took effect.
Visalia Unified School District reopened its elementary schools on Monday, Dec. 7 to students in preschool through second grade who elected to return to campus instead of remaining on distance learning. VUSD, and many other Tulare County school districts, are allowed to be open during the stay home order if they have a waiver for K-6 instruction approved by local and state health officials.
Visalia Unified announced last week it would stick with the Dec. 7 reopening for preschool through second grade and the Dec. 14 reopening date for grades 3 to 6 after pushing both dates back one week to distance the start of in-person instruction from the Thanksgiving holiday.
Natalie Taylor, principal at Annie R. Mitchell elementary in Visalia, said students were excited to be back on campus and teachers and staff were equally excited to see their students in person for the first time since March.
“It was kind of like the first day of school but a little weird because it was in December,” Taylor said. “But it was so good to hear little voices of laughter echo through the hallways.”
Gates to the school were divided by grade level and by transportation, such as those walking to school were at one gate, those riding the bus and those being dropped off. Parents prescreened their children for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever prior to their students arriving on campus and teachers. Once on campus, students were socially distanced in the quad area where the school nurse could scan students for signs of illness as a secondary precaution. Taylor said her school released a short video on the Class Dojo app to prepare parents and students for changes in the flow of the school.
“All of this was very new to our parents but they knew what to expect and they were prepared,” Taylor said.
Pick up was a little busier as the campus transitioned from releasing AM students to welcoming PM students, but Taylor said parents picking up and dropping off patiently waited in line to drop off or pick up their students.
Students and staff were required to keep their masks on all day, with the exception of drinking from their water bottles they brought from home. Some teachers opted to take their students outside for a five minute “brain break,” spacing students out in the quad area before leading them in some stretching and light exercises.
“The kids were so good with keeping their masks on,” Taylor said. “They were so excited to be back they didn’t mind. You could really see them smiling from behind the masks.”
Kim Batty, spokesperson for the district, confirmed the 1,700 BreatheSmart 75i air filters the district authorized at its Nov. 2 board meeting were installed in every classroom at the district’s 28 elementary schools prior to Monday’s reopening. The medical grade purifiers made by Alen are the second highest rated filter available with a High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) rating of 13, meaning it filters 99.95% of virus particles. Taylor said the air purifiers were running all day, even though many teachers opened up their doors and windows to take advantage of the mild weather.
“Teachers commented they liked having that available for when it gets colder,” Taylor said.
Dr. Mark Ghaley, California Secretary of Health and Human Services Agency, has explained that younger children do not spread COVID-19 in the way adults do, and if carefully followed, the health and safety protocols VUSD has in place will minimize the risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19. The VUSD 2020-2021 Return to School Planning Guide and elementary school waiver, which provide detailed information on VUSD’s health and safety protocols, can be found on their web site at vusd.org.
Last week, Superintendent Tamara Ravalin issued a statement the district is also working on getting middle and high schools ready to open as well. Grades 7-12 will not be allowed to return to campus until Tulare County is in the red tier for 14 days.
“We are continuing our work to ensure we are ready to welcome our secondary students back to school once we are allowed to do so,” Ravalin said.
Meal prep
Meal distribution for all elementary grades has changed as well. Preschool through 2nd grade students who returned to campus on Monday will receive meals for breakfast and lunch when they leave school for the day. When AM schedule students are released at 11:05 a.m. they will receive a lunch to eat when they get home and a breakfast to eat prior to coming to school the next day. Similarly, when PM schedule students are released at 3:15 p.m. they will receive a take home a breakfast and lunch to eat the following morning prior to coming to school.
Students who have not started in-person instruction or who chose to remain on full distance learning will pick up their meals at any middle or high school beginning on Dec. 10. Pick up times are from 10 a.m. and noon and 5 to 7 p.m.