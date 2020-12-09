Visalia schools reopen as stay-at-home order returns

Visalia Unified announced last week it would stick with the Dec. 7 reopening for preschool through second grade and the Dec. 14 reopening date for grades 3 to 6 after pushing both dates back one week to distance the start of in-person instruction from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Natalie Taylor, principal at Annie R. Mitchell elementary in Visalia, said students were excited to be back on campus and teachers and staff were equally excited to see their students in person for the first time since March.

“It was kind of like the first day of school but a little weird because it was in December,” Taylor said. “But it was so good to hear little voices of laughter echo through the hallways.”

Gates to the school were divided by grade level and by transportation, such as those walking to school were at one gate, those riding the bus and those being dropped off. Parents prescreened their children for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever prior to their students arriving on campus and teachers. Once on campus, students were socially distanced in the quad area where the school nurse could scan students for signs of illness as a secondary precaution. Taylor said her school released a short video on the Class Dojo app to prepare parents and students for changes in the flow of the school.

“All of this was very new to our parents but they knew what to expect and they were prepared,” Taylor said.

Pick up was a little busier as the campus transitioned from releasing AM students to welcoming PM students, but Taylor said parents picking up and dropping off patiently waited in line to drop off or pick up their students.

Students and staff were required to keep their masks on all day, with the exception of drinking from their water bottles they brought from home. Some teachers opted to take their students outside for a five minute “brain break,” spacing students out in the quad area before leading them in some stretching and light exercises.

“The kids were so good with keeping their masks on,” Taylor said. “They were so excited to be back they didn’t mind. You could really see them smiling from behind the masks.”