Local students express themselves in online art exhibit

The annual Student Art Exhibition opened Dec. 1—not in the lobby of the Mooney Boulevard building, but online. Faced with limitations on holding public gatherings to view the traditional exhibition, Kate Stover, visual and performing arts staff development and curriculum specialist, and Educational Resource Services event coordinators made the decision this summer to build the exhibition online.

“We appreciate the work that staff has done to continue the Student Art Exhibition which has featured thousands of works by young Tulare County artists for more than 25 years,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools.

“We also appreciate that administrators and teachers found ways to incorporate art into distance learning and encouraged their students to produce the amazing pieces in the exhibition.”

The Student Art Exhibition features nearly 200 pieces from K-12 students in 17 Tulare County schools. To view the exhibition, visit www.tcoe.org/ArtGallery.

In March, pieces selected as “Best of Show” from the current exhibition will be announced and a special exhibition of those works developed.