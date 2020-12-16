Tulare County cuts ribbon on new library literacy vehicle

The goal for the library is to use the vehicle about twice a week. That will depend on the needs in the county and staffing for the vehicle. It will also be used for outreach efforts at schools and community events. The plan is to start doing events in the spring after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. They will start at the local school in Traver and the community center Badger.

Communities can reach out to the library if they would like the vehicle to make a stop there or at an event in Tulare County. Sites considered must have adequate parking and space for the bookmobile to maneuver. It must also be publicly accessible with public restrooms.

“There are a lot of counties throughout the state that have been reducing library services [due to budget cuts] but Tulare County is continuing to improve our service offering and reaching out to hard to reach places,” Chairman of the Board Pete Vander Poel said prior to the ribbon cutting.

“This bookmobile will be a wonderful resource to reach places where we probably aren’t able to install a library branch.”