VUSD delays return for grades 3-6

Visalia Unified says decision was made on guidance provided by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency amidst a record surge in hospitalizations locally

VISALIA – Students in grades 3 through 6 will not be returning to school on Monday in Visalia.

Just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, Visalia Unified School District announced it will delay a return to in-person instruction for third through sixth grade students. This marks the second straight delay for students in those grades after originally being scheduled to return on Dec. 7 and then on Dec. 14 prior to the most recent announcement.