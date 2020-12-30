Fulmer steps down from dais after 13 years on VUSD board

Fulmer’s experience in a small district is something he tried to instill at Visalia Unified. Fulmer began teaching in the Monson-Sultana school district east of Dinuba after earning his bachelor’s degree from Fresno State. “I didn’t know there was a town there and I certainly didn’t know there was a school district,” Fulmer admitted. “I was flying helicopters in New Mexico and came home for a weekend interview and left with a contract in my hand.”

Fulmer ended his career having never taught anywhere outside of Sultana, a district that had only grown from 270 students to 400. During his 33 years in Sultana, Fulmer taught 5th, 6th and 7th grade, was vice principal and principal, coached every sport, cleaned classrooms and even mowed the lawn.

“In a district that small, there is nowhere to hide or go under the radar,” Fulmer said. “We knew every kid and where they were supposed to be at all times.”

Fulmer fought for Visalia to build more schools to keep class sizes down and limit student populations to mimic a small school atmosphere, but the budget was never enough to keep up with Visalia’s rapid growth.

“When schools get too big, kids get lost and that’s when you start having discipline problems,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer’s last years on the board proved to be some of the most difficult. He said his toughest decision during his tenure on the board was the vote to part ways with Superintendent Todd Oto in May 2019. In addition to being popular among staff and parents, Oto strengthened career and technical education, created a culture of inclusivity and equity and attempted innovative ways to address racial inequality and behavioral problems. Unfortunately, the two years leading up to his dismissal were some of the worst of his 32-year career including a lawsuit filed by the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, implementation of the controversial Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) system to manage student behaviors in the classroom and a clerical error landing three of Visalia’s high schools on the state’s lowest performing schools list.

“When someone is a good person doing their best, it is hard to say ‘you have to go’,” said Fulmer, who was among the 5-2 majority vote to end Oto’s contract.

And then there was the pandemic. Like most Americans, 2020 has been extremely difficult to navigate, especially for a traditional educator who puts a premium on in-person interactions. Fulmer said it was difficult to hear from families who were struggling to balance work and school from home and the frustrations from households with multiple children, where one sibling was excelling while another was falling further behind.

“This will make for interesting stories one day but for now we are just living through it,” Fulmer said. “If I had to do all of my schooling on the Internet, I would have been completely blown away.”

Newly named board president Juan Guerrero said he appreciated Fulmer’s honesty and directness. “That is actually a gift and you were always willing to listen,” Guerrero said.

As he fades out of public office, Fulmer said his greatest concern is the strain in the state-mandated social studies curriculum is putting on students. He said the curriculum downplays the traditional successes of the American ideal in favor of a rhetoric which he says translates to America is evil.

“That may not destroy the country, but it may very well destroy the public school system, as parents put their children in private and charter schools, and stop allowing their tax money to support public schools,” Fulmer said.