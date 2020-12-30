New VUSD trustees assert themselves

Gaebe asked Ravalin to give more clarification on why the district decided to delay the return of grades 3 to 6 in what was the first public meeting since the Dec. 10 announcement. Ravalin said the decision was solely based on guidance from Tulare County Public Health.

“We rely on medical professionals and guidance they give us on that,” Ravalin said. “Part of it is the trajectory. If it keeps going up, I’m sure they won’t say to send the students back.”

Soleno took Gaebe’s point and extended it into a discussion with Ravalin about how the county health department was looking at multiple metrics, discussions with their state counterparts, a historical trend of cases spiking after holidays and how Tulare County numbers compared with surrounding counties. The seasoned public defender than brought her remarks to a logical conclusion for those watching at home.

“The only people who can open our schools is our own community,” Soleno said. “Our collective community has to work together to bring down our numbers otherwise our high school students will never go back.”

All three new board members piggy backed off of Gamoian’s statement that ASB directors should not have to teach classes other than in an advisory role to study body leadership. “We’re putting too much on ASB directors’ plates,” she said. While Doug Cardoza, assistant superintendent of Instructional services, explained the class was intended to teach students how to reach “outliers,” students who do not traditionally engage in campus activities and clubs, the board unanimously voted to postpone their vote until they have heard from ASB directors and students. The decision was also supported by the only student at the meeting, Joyce Park, an El Diamante High School student who serves as the student representative on the board.

The board came to a consensus on most items that night. Gaebe made two requests to schedule a workshop on rules and responsibilities for the board and superintendent, including a review of the superintendent and assistant superintendent’s contracts to be better informed of the terms and conditions before formal evaluations.

“We need to be assertive and recommit ourselves to district policies and procedures that provide the foundation for effective public governance,” Gaebe said.

Crabtree suggested a board retreat to not only review those but also board policies for both new and old board members.

“It will be a refresher for us in hopes of becoming a more cohesive group of people than what we have been experiencing recently,” Crabtree said.

Brittany Christenson, founder of the Parents of VUSD Facebook page and who led the effort to recall Crabtree, thanked the former board for its decision to follow through with allowing preschool through second grade students return to campus but reminded new and old board members tonight’s meeting was a direct result of past board conduct.

“We have observed board member behavior we found to be disappointing. Dismissive to public comments, disrespectful to parents and members of community, eliminating real time public comment at board meetings and replacing it with an RSVP for comments in advance,” Christenson said. “These resulted in the election of fall 2020 and the removal of all three incumbents.”