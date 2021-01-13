County program continues to ‘SEE’ a bright future

Darlene Tyndal is new employment services coordinator of the SEE Program to replace Linda Patino who is retiring after 27 years
TULARE COUNTY – Education isn’t just about academic and vocational learning, it’s also about finding opportunities to apply that knowledge. Connecting high school to vocational training and adults to employment opportunities has been the job of Linda Patino for the last 27 years.
Patino is currently the employment services director for the Services for Education and Employment (SEE) Program of the Tulare County Office of Education. The unit is responsible for providing educational programs and services to high-school-age youth and vocational training, educational services and employment opportunities for Tulare County adults.
Patino worked in a wide variety of roles within the program, including as a vocational instructor when the program operated a La Sierra campus in Porterville. She has also coordinated numerous local employment services for youth and adults. Several of these programs were designed to help welfare recipients transition to full-time employment, including the More Opportunities for Viable Employment (MOVE) program, which helped to relocate Central Valley residents to other areas of the country where job opportunities were more readily available. Most recently, she has served as coordinator for the A Ticket to Success program, which is a national contractor with the Social Security Administration providing job services and work incentives to individuals with supplemental security and disability benefits.
Patino is retiring on Dec. 30 and will be replaced by Darlene Tyndal as the new employment services coordinator. Tyndal joined the SEE Program last week after serving as grants and program coordinator for the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for the past 10 years. Prior to her work at the District Attorney’s Office, she served community organizations and businesses, such as Proteus, Community Services Education Training (CSET), and TPG Consulting, for 20 years. Tyndal was also a past member of the board of directors for the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board and Reestablishing Stratford, a nonprofit organization.