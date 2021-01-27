New Farmersville High School sports facility honors former resident

He is highly regarded as someone who made outstanding contributions to the school community. Before passing away over 10 years ago, Cardenas grew up in the Farmersville school system. There was no high school in the city at the time so he attended Redwood High School in Visalia. He had a passion for baseball and was the varsity catcher. Following high school, he was a popular player in the adult Sunday baseball league. He was active in the lives of young baseball players as he coached and umpired little league games and also served as president. Additionally, Cardenas was an avid golfer and was a member of the Mexican American Golf Association.

Career wise, Cardenas established a barber shop in Farmersville in 1966. It served as a popular spot in the community for over 35 years. He was also passionate about bringing a high school to Farmersville, and he hosted some of the early planning meetings in his shop.

The Citizen Advisory Committee is presenting Miss Jeanie Tirado for the naming of the softball facility. She taught for over 28 years in both Alpaugh and Farmersville. She was well-known throughout the district as going above and beyond for the community. She supervised open gym nights for the community, brought in college athletes to run sport camps for students, took students on field trips to see college athletic programs, and was assistant Athletic Director without pay.

Tirado was also a math and physical education instructor. She played an integral role in creating a math centered academic culture with a yearly Math-A-Thon and a Pi Day celebration. She was also the first physical education teacher to incorporate the Tulare County Special Education students at Farmersville Junior High School into her classes.

In addition to teaching, Tirado also coached youth softball, soccer and basketball. Since the town’s high school wasn’t created yet, she trained her players to be as athletic and competitive to the surrounding school’s players. They’d normally go on to start on neighboring high school teams which was a proud moment for FUSD.

The district deemed it a huge loss when Tirado retires, and believes that they have yet to fill her shoes.