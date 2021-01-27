TCOE’s Stringham is special to the ‘Core’

Under Charlene’s leadership at ERS, the program created a system for Common Core implementation and support. The system included a new web site with resources and tools that were developed or vetted, and indexed and catalogued into a searchable database. The resources were freely shared with educators who could adopt them to align with their local initiatives. Charlene also oversaw the expansion of ERS consulting services to districts and aligned the program’s numerous student events to address the new standards. As evidence of the system’s success, in 2014 the California School Boards Association recognized the ERS Common Core System of Implementation and Support with its prestigious Golden Bell Award.

In her role as assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, Charlene worked to further the sharing of best practices through collaboration between programs and among the other divisions. She envisioned the expansion of the division’s Management Council to include representatives from other divisions, including Special Services, Human Resources, and Business Services. She also envisioned the Learning & Leadership Forum—an annual speaker series designed for curriculum and instruction leaders from districts throughout Tulare County.

In 2016, Charlene’s work in assisting educators to implement the California State Standards caught the attention of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The result was a multi-year grant in partnership with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and Stanford University to improve elementary math instruction in Tulare County. This fall, the Gates Foundation awarded TCOE a second grant of $6.1 million to create a network of high schools committed to increasing the number of African American, Latinx, and socially-economically disadvantaged students accepted into postsecondary institutions.

In 2018, Charlene was selected as the Outstanding Instructional Leader for the California ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development). Annually, the award recognizes individuals who influence and advocate for professional growth and instructional leadership. Charlene was selected for the award having served as the 2017 chair of the Curriculum and Instruction Steering Committee (CISC) for the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association. Under her leadership, CISC developed a facilitation guide entitled “Differentiated Assistance Protocols for LEAs.” The award was also given in recognition of her work in developing resources and trainings to support educators across the state in implementing the California State Standards.

Her additional accomplishments include the development of TCOE’s annual Equity Conference, launched in 2020, and leading a team that won a statewide contract to serve as Lead Educational Agency (LEA) for a regional consortium of counties under the California Statewide System of Support.

“I am especially proud of the collective efforts in which I played a role during my tenure at Tulare County Office of Education,” Charlene said in a message to staff members. “While the impact of our work is never fully realized, I leave my beloved TCOE with both a sense of accomplishment and excitement for the future of the organization as you continue to innovate and serve in an ever-changing context.” In retirement, Charlene plans to focus on her grandchildren, traveling, reading, and other interests.