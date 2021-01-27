VUSD confirms two COVID cases at one school

Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said both cases were contracted off campus and that no one else in either class reported having any COVID-related symptoms, according to contact tracing conducted by school nurses on site and at the district office. Ravalin also mentioned scientific studies both in the U.S. and abroad have shown that schools have very low transmission rates when they follow public health protocols.

“We have not had any transmission occur at the schools, according to our contact tracing,” Ravalin said.

Kim Batty, spokesperson for VUSD, said there have been 15 classes quarantined since preschool through second grade students resumed in-person instruction on Dec. 7. Grades 3-4 returned last week. Targeted groups of students, such as special education, foster care and homeless youth, returned to school in early October. She also confirmed that no schools had reached the 25% threshold of cases triggering the shut down of an entire school site.

Batty said nearly every positive test has been a parent calling the school to notify the campus their child has symptoms related to COVID before coming to school and even before they have tested positive for COVID. Once the school is notified a child has symptoms, the student or teacher is required to quarantine for two weeks. If it is confirmed the student or teacher has contracted COVID, the entire class goes into quarantine for two weeks. During that time, the students’ will keep the same teacher in distance learning unless the teacher is too sick to work. In those instances, a substitute teacher will handle distance learning classes until the students return to class.

Ravalin said the district has not been surprised by the number of classrooms to quarantine given the high case rate in Visalia and Tulare County. As of press time, Tulare County’s new case rate per day was 65 per 100,000 people. She also reminded residents the case rate for schools right now is less than 1 per 100,000 people as VUSD collectively has about 6,000 students back on its campuses.

“This ‘popcorn pattern’ of transmission will continue as long as community transmission is high,” Ravalin said. “But our schools remain a safe place for students and staff.”