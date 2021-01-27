Woodlake High awarded $100K grant from Dept. of Ed

Woodlake High will be adding the aviation pathway to their collection of pathway prep courses in agricultural studies and natural science, something Dr. Mike Burchett, principal at Woodlake High School, places a lot of value in.

“[A pathway] is a sequence of two to three courses, that when they’re done they’re considered a pathway completer by the state,” Burchett said. “One of the things that the state measures us on if you check on our dashboard is the percentage of students who graduated college career ready. I really think that’s one of the most important metrics we have to look at our progress.”

Almost 40% of Woodlake High’s 2019-2020 school year cohort of 143 students are described as college career ready according to state data, a notch above the 35%—2,248—of Tulare County students who completed the coursework necessary to meet University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) entrance requirements. Census data from 2019 estimates 70.5% of Tulare County residents aged 25 or older have a high school education or higher, but only 14.6% have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Rudy Cardona, assistant principal at WHS, says the program was just right place right time for the high school.

“This had to be STEM, and it had to be distance learning,” Cardona said, “and it falls right in line with what’s going on in the world right now with the COVID pandemic and having to meet that challenge head on.”

A retired lieutenant colonel with 25 years of service in 14 different countries under his belt in the United States Air Force, Cardona knows a thing or two about aviation. He also holds two masters degrees, an MBA and a masters in aeronautical science.

“To couple the business ends with aviation is a must when you’re looking at a fleet of aircrafts. So when you apply that here at the high school level, it’s important to know what the community needs,” Cardona said. “What, from a business standpoint, from an economic standpoint, from the Department of Labor standpoint, what are we going to need not just for today, but five years from now 10 years from now in the way of our labor force that understands STEM, that understands aviation, what it brings to your community and how you can see that grow.”

Cardona and the Woodlake High Rural Tech Project team did their due diligence when selecting aviation for their focus.

“This past summer, California was on fire,” Cardona said. “With all the fires all over the place, aviation had a huge impact on fighting those fires, whether it be monitoring the situation or getting into some of those hard areas that were dangerous for humans to get into, a lot of reconnaissance type missions with drones, for example. The actual aircraft carrying fire retardant material to drop on the fires itself. Aviation had a huge play in that.”

Cardona said aviation plays a large role in today’s agricultural industry as well.