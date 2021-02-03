Residents say ethnic studies class, textbook give ‘voice to people of color’

Both Jensen and Fulmer argue board members were not aware of the course outline and textbook prior to formally adopting them at the July 28, 2020 meeting. They also noted the item was buried on page 237 of the agenda packet (Enclosure No. 19) during a pandemic when many felt isolated from public meetings. The item appeared on the agenda as “Grade 9-12 Proposal for Course Outline” and made no mention of the course title or ethnic studies. In an interview last week, Ravalin responded by saying all course outlines for elective courses read that way on the agenda as they are normally part of a series of new courses being offered during the following school year.

“This course is very broad and briefly covers different groups in America,” Ravalin said. “It doesn’t replace U.S. History or U.S. Government courses already required.”

Board member Walta Gamoian, now secretary of the board, said board members were made aware of the course outline and textbook prior to it being included in the July 8, 2020 board packet. Ravalin sent the course description, outline and name of the textbook to all seven board members in a July 13, 2020 email with the subject line: “Pilot—Course Outline for Ethnic Studies Class.” The email noted the course would come before the board at its July 28 meeting and sent another email on July 23 with a brief overview to remind the board of the upcoming item. Gamoian said she does have some concerns with the book but doesn’t question the need for an ethnic studies class.

“Part of the reason we approved this is that the kids really wanted it,” Gamoian said. “But it also approved with the understanding it was a pilot so we could take a look at it.”

Fulmer said the citizens of Visalia Unified have the right to discuss elective classes because they are not mandated and that every elective course comes before the board for approval. Anything local representatives have the sole authority to approve demands the opportunity for a discussion with their constituents.

“This is public education,” Fulmer said. “We aren’t even allowed to sneeze without first having a committee on it. In the past, superintendents have called together the community for courses that are far more and far less controversial than this.”

Positive images

The ethnic studies class is currently a pilot project at Redwood High School with two classes enroling a combined 65 students. Assistant Principal Jesus Gonzalez said the class has not been controversial and has largely received positive reviews from students and parents.

“The more understanding we have of others the more we understand about being a better citizen,” Gonzalez said. “The textbook is utilized as a base background for the students in the class, and is discussed with the students by the teacher.”

The class’ instructor, Jacob Huerta, said he was approached more than two years ago about teaching an ethnic studies class. Huerta said he likes teaching to a diverse student body at Redwood and had previously taught a multicultural class in another district. In addition to teaching the textbook, Huerta said he uses a variety of other online sources on ethnicity and sociology. For example, Huerta said he assigned students a Native American Google Jamboard where students could add pictures, paintings and drawings depicting positive images of Native Americans. Students also researched a California Native American tribe and produced a 12-slide Google Slide Show on their findings. He also assigned them to research their own family histories.

“I have learned so much about my students and their unique backgrounds,” Huerta said.

Sydney Saldana, a senior at Redwood, said the class taught her the difference between race, culture, and ethnicity, something she never understood from a history class. She said she would recommend the class to others because it addresses many groups of people who are briefly or vaguely included in U.S. history.

“This allows us, the students, to really get an insight of those that may be different from us, and how we must respect and understand them,” Saldana said. “Overall, this class has been very eye opening thus far and I await what we’ll learn next in every unit.”