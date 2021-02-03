Tulare city schools to reopen for some students

Students will be selected for the in-person cohort slots through the use of classroom data priority sheets based on criteria set forth by the state of California. Only 14-15 in-person cohort slots will be available, depending on how many teachers and aides are in the classroom. A teacher can only be assigned to one in-person cohort. Based upon the data priority sheet generated for each classroom, the teacher/site staff will contact each parent to determine placement in the in-person cohort or if they’ll be continuing in the distance learning zoom format. Cohorts cannot mingle with any other cohort, therefore bussing transportation will not be provided. Meals will be provided to all in-person cohorts as students leave for the day. In-person learning is optional to those who qualify and families will have the option for their student to remain on distance learning.

TCSD will have staggered start dates for each grade, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 with grades TK-2. First and second grade will return on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Third and fourth grade will return on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Fifth and sixth grade will return on Wednesday, March 3. The return date for seventh and eighth graders will be announced in the future.

Each grade will have a morning and afternoon cohort. The morning cohort will begin at 8:10 a.m. and will go until 10:40 a.m. for grades TK-3 while grades 4-6 will be released at 10:55 a.m. The afternoon cohort will begin at 1 p.m. and will go until 3:30 p.m. for grades TK-3 while grades 4-6 will be released at 3:45 p.m. Teachers will zoom at the opposite time of their in-person cohort. If the teacher has a morning in-person cohort, they will Zoom with their other students in the afternoon and vice versa.

All students will be required to wear masks the entire time they are on campus for in-person cohorts.

Temperature checks will be taken at the gate prior to students entering campus. Classrooms will be sanitized before, during, and after in person learning. Social distancing will be enforced and needlepoint bi-polar ionization systems will be running at all times to filter the air.