School districts provide COVID tests

FUSD and Tulare Adult School provides rapid testing for students, VUSD provides for staff

TULARE COUNTY – As the push to get students back in school garners more momentum, some school districts are making an effort to make COVID-19 testing more readily available. The Farmersville Unified School District (FUSD) will provide students with free rapid PCR COVID-19 testing as requested by families. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) will provide additional testing for staff while the Tulare Adult School is requiring weekly tests for nursing assistants.

FUSD is currently providing voluntary testing to all employees, with 25% of staff being tested bi-weekly. Their testing of students and staff is a part of the district’s reopening plans.

As the state has announced they will be setting aside 10% of COVID-19 vaccines for school and childcare staff, FUSD will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination event for educators on March 10 at Farmersville High School from 2 to 6 p.m. It will include educators who have signed up for the vaccine from other smaller districts in the region such as Exeter, Lindsay, Woodlake, and Three Rivers.

VUSD also approved an agreement with Kaweah Delta Health Care District to provide free COVID-19 testing for VUSD employees who request testing after potential COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. This will be in addition to the bi-monthly surveillance testing for staff members, which is regular testing for individuals not experiencing any symptoms.

The Tulare Adult School is providing free weekly rapid COVID-19 tests for all students completing their clinical rotations. Nursing assistants at the school who are going to clinical sites are required to take these tests in order to be approved to complete clinical rotations and finish their program.