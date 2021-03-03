Visalia students withdrawing in distance learning

Dominic Mascia, a freshman at a Visalia high school, said he knows many adults think students can stay connected via text and social media, but not seeing people in person has had the opposite effect. Mascia said he is naturally an introvert and normally tries to avoid others but school forces him to get used to interacting with his peers. Without that time at school, he said he no longer wants to engage in any type of interaction and he is now checking out during class, burnt out on screen time and digital discussions.

“You’re letting our only four high school years slip through our fingers,” he said.

Parents also described their struggle as they watch their students withdraw from their education. Linda Johnson called on the board to do the job they were elected to do and represent their constituents, students and parents, two groups that don’t have a union to speak on their behalf. She called students “essential” and said delaying their return is adding to the rising statistics in Visalia for teen suicide, mental health calls, child abuse, decline of physical health, impacted by distance learning, learning loss and increased absences during remote learning.

“They have longingly waited and they continue to be a casualty of COVID,” Johnson said. “They deserve the equity you can arrange for them to learn in person.”

Martha Hubbard, a registered nurse, said she and her husband, a paramedic, have felt the impact of COVID. She said they both survived a positive diagnosis and cared for her 90-year-old mother-in-law when she died in their home. She said their son was an optimistic eighth grader looking forward to his freshman year at Redwood High School but is now struggling to pass his classes.

“We can accept consequences of the viral outbreak and the spread of this disease,” Hubbard said. “What I can’t accept is the long term effects and consequences this has had on the youth of our community. Not opening our schools is unacceptable and will leave scars far worse than this virus.”

The board was not scheduled to vote on a return to school for middle and high schoolers but board member Jacqueline Gaebe raised the question following public comment during the “Update on 2020-2021 School Year.”

“As a board, can we make a decision to go outside the guidelines?” she asked.

Superintendent Tamara Ravalin gave the answer everyone was expecting but no one in attendance wanted to hear: “If you voted, it could put our funding in jeopardy and our liability for anyone who got COVID would be 100% and or property and liability insurance would not cover us. Huge implications to going against the law. The Gov. issued executive orders are law. We have to follow guidelines from CDPH and county health officials.”

Ravalin reiterated to board members grades 7 to 12 cannot return to in-person instruction until after Tulare County drops below an adjusted case rate of 7 per 100,000 people for at least five days and enters the red tier. The adjusted case rate includes the new case rate, the number of positive COVID tests and the case rate among low-income groups, known as the equity metric. As of press time, the adjusted case rate was 18.4.

The first full day after the county is declared in the red tier starts a three-week window in which schools must open up to avoid being shutdown again if the county were to slip back into the purple tier, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Nick Mascia, who works in public administration for the city of Visalia, said he was concerned the district would not be eligible to return once the county reaches the red tier because the district does not have all of the necessary documents approved. He was talking specifically about the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan (CSP), which he said he could only find an outdated version of the plan on the district website.

“We are inching closer and closer [to the red tier] and the window of opportunity will be upon us,” Mascia said. “Why is it always last minute? Why can’t discussions take place sooner and in the public?”