Visalia students withdrawing in distance learning

Visalia Unified middle and high school students remain in limbo on return to in-person instruction
VISALIA – Middle and high school students and parents are fed up with distance learning and worried about the lasting impacts shutting down schools will have on their classmates and children.
Xavier Reynolds, a 13-year-old at Ridgeview Middle School, said he and his classmates are “starting to get depressed, scared and even having suicidal thoughts. I find that kind of scary,” he said during public comment at the Feb. 23 Visalia Unified School District board meeting.
Reynolds was just one of many students to share the mental, social and emotional toll the school closures have taken on students at an age when they crave interaction. Another Ridgeview Middle Schooler, Chloe Seals, said she and her classmates are honor roll students who always go above and beyond what is expected in class. Like her, she said those same students now have stopped turning on their cameras during class, don’t answer when the teacher calls on them and don’t turn in their assignments on time.
“VUSD’s slogan is we create futures,” Seals said. “Distance learning does not create great futures, it creates failure. Stand up for the future.”
Dominic Mascia, a freshman at a Visalia high school, said he knows many adults think students can stay connected via text and social media, but not seeing people in person has had the opposite effect. Mascia said he is naturally an introvert and normally tries to avoid others but school forces him to get used to interacting with his peers. Without that time at school, he said he no longer wants to engage in any type of interaction and he is now checking out during class, burnt out on screen time and digital discussions.
“You’re letting our only four high school years slip through our fingers,” he said.
Parents also described their struggle as they watch their students withdraw from their education. Linda Johnson called on the board to do the job they were elected to do and represent their constituents, students and parents, two groups that don’t have a union to speak on their behalf. She called students “essential” and said delaying their return is adding to the rising statistics in Visalia for teen suicide, mental health calls, child abuse, decline of physical health, impacted by distance learning, learning loss and increased absences during remote learning.
“They have longingly waited and they continue to be a casualty of COVID,” Johnson said. “They deserve the equity you can arrange for them to learn in person.”
Martha Hubbard, a registered nurse, said she and her husband, a paramedic, have felt the impact of COVID. She said they both survived a positive diagnosis and cared for her 90-year-old mother-in-law when she died in their home. She said their son was an optimistic eighth grader looking forward to his freshman year at Redwood High School but is now struggling to pass his classes.
“We can accept consequences of the viral outbreak and the spread of this disease,” Hubbard said. “What I can’t accept is the long term effects and consequences this has had on the youth of our community. Not opening our schools is unacceptable and will leave scars far worse than this virus.”
The board was not scheduled to vote on a return to school for middle and high schoolers but board member Jacqueline Gaebe raised the question following public comment during the “Update on 2020-2021 School Year.”
“As a board, can we make a decision to go outside the guidelines?” she asked.
Superintendent Tamara Ravalin gave the answer everyone was expecting but no one in attendance wanted to hear: “If you voted, it could put our funding in jeopardy and our liability for anyone who got COVID would be 100% and or property and liability insurance would not cover us. Huge implications to going against the law. The Gov. issued executive orders are law. We have to follow guidelines from CDPH and county health officials.”
Ravalin reiterated to board members grades 7 to 12 cannot return to in-person instruction until after Tulare County drops below an adjusted case rate of 7 per 100,000 people for at least five days and enters the red tier. The adjusted case rate includes the new case rate, the number of positive COVID tests and the case rate among low-income groups, known as the equity metric. As of press time, the adjusted case rate was 18.4.
The first full day after the county is declared in the red tier starts a three-week window in which schools must open up to avoid being shutdown again if the county were to slip back into the purple tier, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
Nick Mascia, who works in public administration for the city of Visalia, said he was concerned the district would not be eligible to return once the county reaches the red tier because the district does not have all of the necessary documents approved. He was talking specifically about the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan (CSP), which he said he could only find an outdated version of the plan on the district website.
“We are inching closer and closer [to the red tier] and the window of opportunity will be upon us,” Mascia said. “Why is it always last minute? Why can’t discussions take place sooner and in the public?”
CSPs are a two-part requirement to ensure employee safety in the workplace consisting of a prevention program and a checklist based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health, similar to the waiver documents districts used to reopen late in the fall semester and earlier in the current semester. Ravalin said the plan was initially posted on the district’s website at the end of January, prior to the Feb. 1 deadline, and the district was working on updating the plans for middle and high schools. As of press time, the current CSP documents were dated Feb. 25.
Brittany Christenson, who organizes the “Parents of VUSD” Facebook groups, said the document needed to be presented to stakeholders and most people she has talked to in the district are unaware of the procedures outlined in the document for middle and high schools. Her comments were echoed by Mascia who asked why it wasn’t shared at the meeting and during open session.
Trustee Gaebe said there seemed to be a lack of communication between the district office and the public and restated her request for an evaluation of the superintendent initially made at her first board meeting after being sworn in in December.
“I’ve been in education for 23 years and never been in an environment where every decision made within the district is met with so much conflict and distrust from staff and community,” Gaebe said.
She also requested the superintendent’s evaluation remain on the agenda for every meeting until the board has fulfilled the steps in its policy on evaluating the position.
“The issues of concern preceded the onset of COVID-19,” Gaebe said.
Trustee Walta Gamoian disagreed, saying the board should wait to do the superintendent evaluation until May or late April. She said keeping the evaluation on the agenda at every meeting “borders on harassment” and she advised the board against it.
Trustee Joy Naylor refocused on reopening schools saying it was her top priority.
“All I want is for 7-12 to go back and make sure we are ready to go when we hit the red tier,” Naylor said.