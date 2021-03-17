Local adult ed provider earns national recognition

The state finalists will now move on to stage two of the challenge and compete with 95 finalists nationwide for a $250,000 grand prize and $100,000 prize for the five runners-up.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he was pleased to see so many California adult education providers receive national recognition for programs that focus on pre-apprenticeships. The California Department of Education directly oversees approximately 800,000 adult education students.

“This is a place where we can make a direct contribution to the state’s economic recovery and provide meaningful skills that can be utilized immediately in a job setting,” Thurmond said. “These programs benefit not only the individual but also their families and are an important step in lifting up disadvantaged communities.”

Many adults miss out on opportunities because they are not aware of apprenticeship programs, Thurmond noted, or don’t have the necessary support to prepare for or gain entry to them. The CDE Adult Education Unit oversees services for adults that are immigrants, disabled, low-income, homeless, incarcerated, and/or single parents. Adult schools offer free or low-cost classes for adults age eighteen and older. Students can earn a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate, learn about jobs, learn to speak English, and learn how to become a U.S. citizen.

The following providers and programs were also recognized:

Charles A. Jones Career and Education Center is being recognized for plans to build up its current pre-apprenticeship in manufacturing program and expand that into an Integrated Education Training model open to ESL and academic students without a high school diploma, with a strong focus on student interest. The CAJ partners with Sacramento Valley Manufacturing Alliance and the CA Mobility Center established as a technology and policy-driven hub for mobility innovations in Sacramento.

Los Angeles Southwest College/LA Community College District is being recognized for the HireLAX Program, which provides local residents access to enroll in a comprehensive construction apprenticeship preparation program offered by community partners. Upon completion, program graduates are competitively positioned for placement consideration on a Los Angeles World Airport construction project through its contractors and local craft unions.

Mt. San Antonio College is being recognized for its focus on health careers since these are among the strongest career paths and students can go right into credit programs, gain immediate employment, or achieve more intensive skills to enhance their career opportunities. Fields include emergency medical services—paramedic, fire technology, kinesiology, and mental health technology—psychiatric technician, and nursing.