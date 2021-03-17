TCOE Foundation launches first annual 5K Run/Walk

Virtual fundraiser’s inaugural year in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, is now a virtual event from April 19 to May 5

TULARE COUNTY – Spring officially begins this Saturday and the Tulare County Office of Education Foundation wants students to hit the ground running.

Last week, the TCOE Foundation announced it would hold its first annual 5K Run/Walk fundraiser. The event is open to Tulare County students of all abilities in transitional kindergarten through grade 12, plus those in community-based instruction programs. Last year, the foundation board envisioned an annual family fundraiser event to bring the community together to celebrate student talents and enjoy fun and healthy activities. A 5K Run/Walk was part of their vision.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from hosting a large public event at Mooney Grove Park, this year’s virtual 5K Run/Walk will serve to kick-off our new outreach efforts,” said foundation president Janice Castle.