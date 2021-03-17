Visalia Unified votes to bring back grades 7-12

Board secretary Walta Gamoian said she was glad to see the board take action but wasn’t sure if it would be enough to salvage the year for those students “suffering” in distance learning.

“I am wanting all of our students to go back to the traditional way of school, except for those who would like to do distance learning,” Gamoian said. “My hope is that in the fall we return to a normal manner of school.”

Until then, Ravalin said there has been some movement to returning small groups of high school students to school. She said various groups are meeting outdoors, including ag, journalism, dance, theater, drumline, and color guard. Others are still being delayed. Ravalin said the district received updated guidance on woodwind and brass instruments as well as and vocal music. “Certain band and choral activities increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. … forcefully expel (potentially contaminated) aerosolized respiratory droplets… The use of brass and woodwind instruments continues to be specifically not advised…”

“In order to go forth, we are trying to obtain informed consent [for musical programs] similar to some sports,” Ravalin said. “If they are outdoors with a mask and singing, is there a distance that mitigates a lot of the spray? That’s what we are trying to find out.”

Teacher vaccinations seem to be picking up as well. Ravalin said the state has set aside 10% of vaccines for education and childcare employees and estimated more than 1,000 VUSD employees had their first dose of the vaccine. Based on numbers from the Tulare County Public Health and Tulare County Office of Education, Ravalin said most of the employees who wanted the vaccine have received at least the first dose.

“I’m glad there is progress with the vaccinations,” Guerrero said. “It is heartbreaking when we can’t put all of our extra curriculars out there.”

Part of the requirements to reopen is to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan (CSP) in place. CSPs are a two-part requirement to ensure employee safety in the workplace consisting of a prevention program and a checklist based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health, similar to the waiver documents districts used to reopen late in the fall semester and earlier in the current semester. Ravalin said the plan was initially posted on the district’s web site at the end of January, prior to the Feb. 1 deadline, and the updated plan was posted on March 2. She said the safety plan has remained the same but small revisions had to be made to the checklist. While the CSP did not require board approval, the board approved the updated version of the plan unanimously.

“We don’t know what types of things will come to us in the future,” Ravalin said.

Nick Mascia, who had criticized the district for not having a CSP in place that had been presented to the public, thanked district staff and the board for taking the necessary steps to ensure his son and other high school and middle students struggling online can return to campus as soon as possible.

Regardless of when secondary students return to school, Ravalin said the state is projecting it will take 18-24 months to address any learning gaps from the pandemic. In order to make it easier for teachers to identify learning the gaps, the board is considering the purchase of another piece of educational software. Andre Pecina, VUSD’s administrator of curriculum and instruction, presented the board with a $377,000 purchase of Hoonuit. The software platform would integrate all of the district’s existing data sources (i.e. Illuminate, i-Ready, Schoology, etc.) to consolidate all of the different reports into a single program for teachers.

Board member Jacqui Gaebe questioned whether the district needed more data-analyzing software if the data they were collecting in distance learning was less than ideal due to the lack of supervised assessments and lower attendance and engagement.

“My concern would be, looking at data sources, if we don’t have a plan to go from there, the price tag is quite a large sum and an ongoing cost,” Gaebe said about the software’s ongoing cost of $175,800 per school year.

Gamoian explained the complicated system teachers are currently using. She said if a child is failing a class, teachers have to access a social emotional software, attendance software and testing software separately to identify where the problem may lie. After talking with staff and doing some of her own research, she said Hoonuit would provide all of that information in one platform.

The board ultimately decided to table the discussion until staff could offer a detailed presentation about the benefits of the new software.