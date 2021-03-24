Orange Blossom court proud of honor in difficult year

BRIANA HERNANDEZ

Born to Norma and Richie Hernandez in Tulare and raised in Lindsay, Briana “Bri” Hernandez is a lifelong Lindsay native who praises her parents for the love, opportunities, support and direction they provided her and her two brothers, Richie and AJ. With wisdom beyond her years, Bri looks back and thanks her parents for that upbringing, even for the things she didn’t want to do at the time, like basketball. She went out for basketball her freshman year—and made varsity.

“I thank him for making me do it,” she said of her dad, “because now I love it.”

She loved it so much that she also coached youth boys basketball. “It was a fun experience seeing how much energy and how happy the young athletes were,” Bri said. “I also enjoyed getting to know them and just learning about their lives. This experience really helped me make the decision on what I want to do as a career.”

That career is teaching. It wasn’t just coaching that inspired her, though, but a teacher at LHS, Sarah Chelgren. “This person will forever have a special place in my heart,” Bri said.

“My hope is to make an impact on several learners in this community as she did to me,” she said. “I would like to thank her for being so helpful, kindhearted, loving, and such an amazing role model.”

After attending College of the Sequoias, Bri plans to transfer to California State University, Monterey Bay, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and her teaching credential. She also sees a master’s degree in school administration in her future.

She has already developed an impressive resume toward that future. Bri has served as AVID president, class vice president, Block L vice president, and team captain of her volleyball and basketball teams. She is on track to become the first person to complete four years of leadership at LHS. She has also volunteered at the concession stand for football games and is the Commissioner of School Spirit. These experiences have sharpened her leadership and communication skills and taught her patience, Bri said.

Her hard work and accomplishments make her a fitting addition to the Orange Blossom Festival court, an honor that she felt shocked, thankful, and excited about, she said. “I could not believe out of so many wonderful girls I had been selected,” Bri said. “I feel fortunate for this opportunity.”

It has also renewed her optimism for the future, after such a trying year for young people. “I was really sad about my senior year due to COVID,” she said. “And when they showed up, I was like, ‘Wow, there’s still hope in my senior year.’”

And she wants to share that hope with others. She reminds her peers to look to the future and think about what they can do now to achieve their goals.

“Don’t be scared,” she said. “Get out there and get involved, let your voices be heard, never give up, and, most importantly, have fun.”