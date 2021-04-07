Lindsay Unified honors Dolores Huerta

Huerta was born on April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, the daughter of Alicia St. John Chavez and Juan F. Fernandez. She eventually moved to California’s central valley where she worked as a school teacher in Stockton, Calif. and saw her students come to school hungry and often without shoes.

In 1955, Huerta met her mentor legendary community organizer Fred Ross, Sr. and found her calling as an organizer serving in the leadership of the Stockton Community Service Organization (CSO). She set up voter registration drives, pressed local governments for barrio improvements and founded the Agricultural Workers Association (AWA) which became the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (IAWOC). She used her position to uplift other minority groups, including the recruitment of Larry Itliong, a talented Filipino organizer.

She is best known for coining the phrase “Sí Se Puede”, which means “Yes We Can” and “Yes I Can” and co-founding the United Farm Workers of America (UFW), the first labor union for farmworkers most of whom were Hispanic, with fellow civil rights legend Cesar Chavez. Throughout the 1960s she worked served as political director for CSO and the UFW where she organized field strikes, directed boycotts, led farmworker campaigns for political candidates, negotiated the first UFW labor contracts and has played a major role in the American civil rights and labor movement.

Her lobbying efforts secured Aid for Families with Dependent Children (AFDC), disability insurance for farm workers, voting ballots and drivers licenses in Spanish, voter registration reforms in California, and amnesty for Farm Workers as part of the Immigration Reform Act in 1986.

In 2002, she founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which recruits and empowers grassroots volunteers to organize and take leadership in low-income communities to advocate on issues in education, health, the environment, civic engagement and economic development.

Huerta has received numerous awards during his illustrious career. She was the first Latina inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993, served on the Board of Regents of the University of California, has taught as an adjunct professor at USC and UCLA and has schools named for her in California, New Mexico and Oklahoma. In 2012, President Obama presented Huerta the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

