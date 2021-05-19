Tulare County begins vaccinations for ages 12 to 15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, May 10, 2021.The FDA amended the original EUA issued on December 11, 2020, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends COVID 19 vaccine for all children and adolescents 12 and over unless they have a contraindication, a medical reason for not taking medications or vaccinations because they may cause serious harm to the patient.

“The announcement allows our younger population to be protected and to protect their families and friends, and allows for a greater sense of normalcy for this age group,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “The pandemic has been especially hard on children, young adults, and our vulnerable populations. Taking another step toward normalcy is a critical step in public health efforts to lessen the burden that has been felt in so many ways, by so many people.”

This age group was among the last to go back to school because they were found to have a high rate of spread. Throughout the latter part of 2020, scientific studies showed pre-pubescent children spread the virus at a slower rate than those who have reached puberty, which generally happens between the ages of 10 and 13. Visalia Unified repeatedly cited these studies when explaining its decision to stagger its returns beginning with grades K-2 in November and eventually worked their way up to middle and high school in March.

Some sites may require those ages 12-15 be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please ensure you call or visit the County’s COVID-19 Vaccine website for more vaccination locations at covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine, which includes a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID vaccinations. There are three approved COVID vaccines but at this time only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children and adolescents between 12-18.

Most of Tulare County’s larger school districts said they did not have plans of holding any of their own vaccination clinics but did not rule out working with the county on future events. Exeter Unified Superintendent George Eddy said his district had a contract allowing the county use of their facilities for vaccinations but said they had not been contacted by the county about holding a clinic for students as of press time. Brian Griffin, director of student services at Lindsay Unified, said Tulare County has held public-sponsored testing and vaccination events at the high school in the past but do not have any future clinics scheduled as of press time.

Porterville Unified has already held a vaccination clinic for students. On May 11, the district vaccinated over 150 students at Monache High School during one of Tulare County’s vaccination clinics on campus, according to public information officer Jason Pommier. Students also had the option of attending a clinic at Porterville College on Monday. More county clinics will be held at PUSD facilities this week, including today, May 19 at Granite Hills High School and Friday, May 21 at Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore. All of the clinics are held from 4 to 7 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome. Minors 16 to 17 must have written permission from a parent or guardian and youth ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.