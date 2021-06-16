El Diamante sci-fi short wins student film festival

“Incursion” wins Best of Show, Blockbuster for high school entries at Slick Rock Student Film Festival

TULARE COUNTY – A trio of Miners look like Hollywood diamonds in the rough.

El Diamante High School juniors Noah Lillywhite, Kai Willey and Sam Zurek won both the Best of Show and Blockbuster awards for high school entries at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival last month. The festival is Central California’s premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties presented annually by the Tulare County Office of Education with support from the Tulare & Kings Counties Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Incursion is a science fiction cautionary tale condensed into a four-minute short by the students enrolled in Visalia Unified’s Media Arts pathway at El Diamante. The middle school winner of Best of Show was a documentary on food insecurity in Clovis Unified created by students at Alta Sierra Intermediate School in Clovis. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony which aired on ABC30 on May 30 and can currently be viewed at tcoe.org/SlickRock.