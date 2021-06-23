Philanthropist donates $7M to Porterville College

“We chose to make relatively large gifts to [these] organizations, both to enable their work, and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others,” Scott states in her post. “Like those we shared in July and December of 2020, these 286 teams were selected through a rigorous process of research and analysis.”

Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Lourido-Habib said the university was humbled and honored to among the recipients of such a “transformational” gift. She said Scott’s efforts to support organizations like PC which work to bridge equity gaps will lift up traditionally marginalized and low-income populations.

“It will enable us to continue our work creating brighter futures for our students and our community,” Lourido-Habib said. “We accept the challenge to remain a pathway to opportunity.”

Over the next few months, Lourido-Habib said Porterville College will consult with various stakeholders, about where to target the funding, saying the community college will be “thoughtful and purposeful” about how it plans to apply this one-time money for initiatives it could not have funded otherwise.

“We have a unique opportunity to make an investment in our students and fulfill our mission,” Lourido-Habib said. “This is an historic day for Porterville College and for the communities we serve.”