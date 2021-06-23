Philanthropist donates $7M to Porterville College

MacKenzie Scott Foundation identifies Porterville College as one of 286 organizations “Empowering Voices” to bridge the equity gap
PORTERVILLE – The third-wealthiest woman in the world not only follows Porterville College’s efforts to inspire often marginalized and low-income groups of people, she’s investing in it with millions.
On June 15, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who helped found Amazon with ex-husband Jeff Bezos, identified Porterville College (PC) in a post on her web site announcing $2.7 billion in donations to the 286 organizations listed. Porterville College said it will receive $7 million in its gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation, founded by herself and husband Dan Jewett. In the post, titled “286 Teams Empowering Voices the World Needs to Hear,” Scott said the organizations selected were focused on supporting community engagement by empowering community leaders, supporting grass roots organizing and innovation, measuring and evaluating what works. She goes on to say the idea behind the funding is to redistribute and reconcentrate wealth to groups which promote and facilitate service, which in turn inspires more people to serve.
“We chose to make relatively large gifts to [these] organizations, both to enable their work, and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others,” Scott states in her post. “Like those we shared in July and December of 2020, these 286 teams were selected through a rigorous process of research and analysis.”
Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Lourido-Habib said the university was humbled and honored to among the recipients of such a “transformational” gift. She said Scott’s efforts to support organizations like PC which work to bridge equity gaps will lift up traditionally marginalized and low-income populations.
“It will enable us to continue our work creating brighter futures for our students and our community,” Lourido-Habib said. “We accept the challenge to remain a pathway to opportunity.”
Over the next few months, Lourido-Habib said Porterville College will consult with various stakeholders, about where to target the funding, saying the community college will be “thoughtful and purposeful” about how it plans to apply this one-time money for initiatives it could not have funded otherwise.
“We have a unique opportunity to make an investment in our students and fulfill our mission,” Lourido-Habib said. “This is an historic day for Porterville College and for the communities we serve.”