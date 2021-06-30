Local student film finds cinematic success

The film has already achieved acclaim locally after the film won both the Best of Show and Blockbuster awards for high school entries at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival last month. The festival is Central California’s premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties presented annually by the Tulare County Office of Education with support from the Tulare & Kings Counties Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Incursion is a science fiction cautionary tale condensed into a four-minute short by the students enrolled in Visalia Unified’s Media Arts pathway at El Diamante. It’s a cautionary tale based on the adage, “Be careful what you wish for.” The movie can be viewed on YouTube by searching for “Incursion Short Film.”

The idea for the movie began like many films, with a single character. Lillywhite has always been one to make his own costume for Halloween, a tradition which became more elaborate as he entered the Media Arts pathway at El Diamante. In 2019, Lillywhite built his version of Harold the scarecrow from the book “Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill your Bones.” Lillywhite said growing up he was enthralled with movies of scary robots and creatures, such as Terminator, Aliens and Predator. The special effects for all of those films was done by Stan Winston, whose studio won an Academy Award for Aliens, the second movie of the franchise, Terminator 2: Judgment Day as well as Jurassic Park, another of Lillywhite’s favorites.

“I remember seeing Jurassic Park for the first time and then watching some behind the scenes footage about the making of the film,” Wiley said. “I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Inspired by Winston’s work, Lillywhite decided to build an alien of his own last Halloween. He submitted the costume in a contest through the Stan Winston School and took home third place.

“I was surprised and shocked,” Lillywhite said. “

The costume was so spectacular, Jeff Watamura, a media arts teacher at El Diamante, suggested he write an entire script and make a movie surrounding the character and submit it to the Slick Rock Student Film Festival. Lillywhite began working on a rough draft of the script and then called in Wiley to round it out.

“I had a rough outline for the film, and then Kai came in and made it better,” Lillywhite said.

A lifelong storyteller, Wiley began crafting scenes in his mind and adding details to quickly provide some background to the main protagonist in the movie. At the same time, Wiley started created props and scouting locations for the short film.

“I’ve always loved coming up with stories and seeing where I can take the story,” Wiley said.