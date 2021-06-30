Visalia Unified appoints Cardoza as interim superintendent

Cardoza steps into the interim superintendent role with over 32 years of educational experience under his belt. He has been employed with VUSD for 31 years. Cardoza currently serves as the assistant superintendent of VUSD Educational Services. Before his position as the assistant superintendent, Cardoza served in various roles within VUSD. His previous positions include administrator of special education; director of human resources development; principal at Highland Elementary School and Veva Blunt Elementary School; and assistant principal at La Joya Middle School, Royal Oaks Elementary School, and Houston Elementary School. He was a middle school science teacher for 10 years prior to moving into administrative roles.

Cardoza earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He holds an administrative credential and single subject teaching credentials in biology and chemistry.

Later in the meeting, the board approved Cardoza’s three-year contract. Cardoza will make $211,578 in the first year, $217,401 the second year and $223,398 in the third year. The board approved the contract on a 6-1 vote with Jacqui Gaebe casting the lone dissenting vote. Gaebe clarified the vote was not about the selection of Cardoza or his qualification, but rather the three-year term of the contract for an interim position.

Setting a three-year contract for the position was addressed during public comments by Brittany Christenson, a parent of two VUSD students and founder of the Facebook page “Parents of Visalia Unified Students,” which helped sprearhead the failed recall effort of then school board president John Crabtree. Christenson said she was “perplexed” by the decision to offer an interim superintendent a multi-year contract when the district said it would look at outside applicants before making a decision on hiring the next superintendent.

“The concern for us is to have a superintendent with some experience,” Christenson said. “No offense to Mr. Cardoza, and that’s not any sort of statement against him or his experience.”

While congratulating Cardoza, board members reassured the public they are doing a board search for the next superintendent. Guerrero said the district held a planning meeting last Thursday to move forward with a search but said the process was going to take at least a few months to find a candidate and possibly longer for an experienced person to transition out of a current position and into Visalia Unified.

“We are being deliberate and working with our community to build a superintendent’s profile,” Guerrero said.