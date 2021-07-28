Zeibak ends career with Valley title game

During her tenure as head coach, Zeibak was no stranger to deep playoff runs. The Monarchs made the playoffs in all but one season under her which led to several Valley title runner up finishes and two championship wins. The retired head coach humbly minimized her role in the program’s success, and credits the dozens of players that have come and gone over the last two decades.

“I feel like I’ve just really been blessed with athletes that have always wanted to excel and grow,” Zeibak said. “I don’t know how it happened but every single year I’ve just had the players that worked hard to achieve their goals and had that winning attitude.”

Before going on to play outfield at Fresno State, Zeibak was a pitcher at Tulare Union High School. In college she played under former head coach Donna Pickel, which is where she derived a lot of her coaching principles. The main one being the importance of keeping players active, engaged and busy during practice.

When entering a practice under Zeibak, there was never a dull moment. Every player is constantly doing something productive for the entire two and a half hours. In addition to making sure that players are constantly evolving, the goal was to maintain a certain level of passion and excitement for the entire season. For those reasons, team practices will be the main thing she will miss most about coaching.

“Every single day I was happy. I was excited to get to practice. It always made me feel good knowing that they wanted to improve,” she said. “I enjoyed watching them grow and become stronger players and citizens.”